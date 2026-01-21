Secretary Warner says WV will join national effort to recruit poll workers on Help America Vote Day (January 27)

Charleston, W.Va. - WV Secretary of State Kris Warner announced today that West Virginia will celebrate Help America Vote Day on January 27th. Help America Vote Day was established by the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission to encourage people to get involved in the electoral process by signing up to be a poll worker. The observance is also designed to create an opportunity for the WV Secretary of State's Office and our county clerks to share information on how to register and cast a ballot.

“Poll workers play a critical role in ensuring free, fair, and accessible elections in West Virginia," said Secretary of State Kris Warner. "We have had tremendous success in registering new voters across our state, and we look forward to celebrating Help America Vote Day to recruit more poll workers to be the face of elections in our state.”

To serve as a poll worker in West Virginia, residents must be registered to vote in their county, be able to read and write the English language, attend training, and be available to work all of Election Day. Each county commission determines how much a poll worker earns.

For more information on how to become a poll worker, visit GoVoteWV.com​ and click the "Become a Poll Worker" button.