Introducing Contract Triage™: How Procurement Teams Gain Early Risk Clarity Before Deals Stall

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, TermScout™ announced Contract Triage ™, a new decision-driven approach that gives procurement teams a defensible way to spot contracts that may carry elevated risk or align with market norms. Built on Certify™, TermScout’s existing certification and intelligence platform, Contract Triage™ provides procurement teams with early, objective signals about risk and deal readiness without editing, redlining, or negotiating contract language.Across thousands of agreements reviewed on the TermScout™ platform, one issue appeared consistently: teams treated every contract as equally risky because they lacked a reliable way to differentiate them early enough to act. By signaling early which agreements align with market norms, Contract Triage™ helps avoid unnecessary delays by surfacing agreements that appear familiar and low-risk.Contract Triage™ does not edit contracts, generate redlines, or replace legal judgment. Instead, it surfaces clear, objective indicators to support stronger internal alignment on contract terms.“What procurement teams kept telling us was that everything looked risky on paper,” said Spencer Lasley, Vice President of Product at TermScout™. “Without a reliable way to distinguish low-risk agreements from the ones that actually needed scrutiny, they defaulted to over-review. Legal got pulled into everything, and Sales felt the slowdown downstream. Contract Triage™ gives procurement a defensible way to decide where attention is truly required.”Procurement teams are increasingly expected to evaluate contracts across unfamiliar markets while maintaining speed and control. “Our company has been growing fast and prioritizes being tech-forward. This means we have a lot of contracts to review with limited exposure to the emerging service markets.Contract Triage™ helps us quickly understand common contract norms in each market so we can align more effectively before negotiation,” said Emily Mora, Compliance Analyst at RFG Advisory. This early visibility allows procurement teams to align internally before issues escalate.For procurement teams, Contract Triage™ provides an objective signal to flag agreements that may benefit from legal review, enabling faster approvals with defensible governance. As a result, Sales gains early clarity on potential contract concerns and can prepare accordingly, while Legal can focus its attention where it provides the greatest value.“Procurement has been asked to move faster while carrying more risk,” said Olga V. Mack, CEO of TermScout™. “That only works when decisions are grounded in evidence, not instinct. Contract Triage™ reflects a broader shift toward intelligence-driven procurement decisions, where procurement can govern confidently, so the business can move forward with confidence and control.”With Contract Triage™, TermScout™ continues its focus on delivering pre-signature contract clarity and insight, giving modern organizations objective signals to support faster, more confident procurement decisions.About TermScout™TermScout™ is the leading contract intelligence and certification platform helping modern businesses accelerate revenue, reduce risk, and build trust in agreements by independently verifying contract terms against market standards.For more information about TermScout™, visit www.TermScout.com

