The Star City Film & Theater Festival Announces 9th Season opens at The Fleur Cinema Feb. 12th-14th

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Star City Film & Theater Festival returns for its 9th season with three days of independent film, live performance, and community engagement, running Thursday, February 12 through Saturday, February 14 at The Fleur Cinema & Café. The festival features more than 20 films, filmmaker talkbacks, live staged script readings, and special events in an intimate, curated setting designed to connect artists and audiences.Founded and hosted by Katie O’Regan, the festival welcomes acclaimed author and filmmaker Max Allan Collins as Guest of Honor. Collins will participate in special programs throughout the weekend, including a live script reading and a feature film screening.Festival proceeds benefit Lutheran Lakeside Camp in Spirit Lake, Iowa.Festival HighlightsIndependent feature films, documentaries, and short film programsFilmmaker Q&A sessions following select screeningsLive staged script readingsValentine’s Day Red Carpet EventSpecial appearances by Max Allan CollinsSelect Schedule HighlightsThursday, February 124:30 PM – It Isn’t JUST Politics (Documentary, 71 min.)6:30 PM – Short Films Program8:15 PM – The Gray (Short, 32 min.)9:00 PM – Skating on the Razor’s Edge (Feature, 89 min.)Friday, February 133:00 PM – Shorts Program (including web series, music video, and themed selections)5:45 PM – Live Script Read: The Dream Café — written by Katie O’Regan8:00 PM – The Painter (Feature, 110 min.) + Q&A with director Michael G. WhiteSaturday, February 142:45 PM – Song & Dance (Feature, 103 min.)5:00 PM – Valentine’s Day Red Carpet Event6:20 PM – Live Script Read: True Noir with Max Allan Collins7:00 PM – CAP CITY (Feature, 80 min.) — co-written by Max Allan CollinsFollowed by Q&A with Max Allan Collins8:55 PM – Art Is Work (Short, 23 min.) + Q&A with Stacy Barton9:45 PM - Awards CeremonyTickets & InformationFull schedule and tickets available at:About the Star City Film & Theater FestivalThe Star City Film & Theater Festival celebrates independent cinema and live performance while fostering meaningful engagement between artists and audiences. Now in its ninth season under founder and director Katie O’Regan, the festival supports diverse voices and provides a platform for independent filmmakers, producers, and performers.

