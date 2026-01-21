Submit Release
The Star City Film & Theater Festival Announces 9th Season opens at The Fleur Cinema Feb. 12th-14th

Feb. 12–14 at The Fleur Cinema & Café in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Star City Film & Theater Festival returns for its 9th season with three days of independent film, live performance, and community engagement, running Thursday, February 12 through Saturday, February 14 at The Fleur Cinema & Café. The festival features more than 20 films, filmmaker talkbacks, live staged script readings, and special events in an intimate, curated setting designed to connect artists and audiences.

Founded and hosted by Katie O’Regan, the festival welcomes acclaimed author and filmmaker Max Allan Collins as Guest of Honor. Collins will participate in special programs throughout the weekend, including a live script reading and a feature film screening.

Festival proceeds benefit Lutheran Lakeside Camp in Spirit Lake, Iowa.

Festival Highlights
Independent feature films, documentaries, and short film programs

Filmmaker Q&A sessions following select screenings

Live staged script readings

Valentine’s Day Red Carpet Event

Special appearances by Max Allan Collins

Select Schedule Highlights


Thursday, February 12

4:30 PM – It Isn’t JUST Politics (Documentary, 71 min.)

6:30 PM – Short Films Program

8:15 PM – The Gray (Short, 32 min.)

9:00 PM – Skating on the Razor’s Edge (Feature, 89 min.)



Friday, February 13

3:00 PM – Shorts Program (including web series, music video, and themed selections)

5:45 PM – Live Script Read: The Dream Café — written by Katie O’Regan

8:00 PM – The Painter (Feature, 110 min.) + Q&A with director Michael G. White



Saturday, February 14

2:45 PM – Song & Dance (Feature, 103 min.)

5:00 PM – Valentine’s Day Red Carpet Event

6:20 PM – Live Script Read: True Noir with Max Allan Collins

7:00 PM – CAP CITY (Feature, 80 min.) — co-written by Max Allan Collins

Followed by Q&A with Max Allan Collins

8:55 PM – Art Is Work (Short, 23 min.) + Q&A with Stacy Barton

9:45 PM - Awards Ceremony

Tickets & Information


Full schedule and tickets available at:

www.sacrednoisesociety.org

About the Star City Film & Theater Festival


The Star City Film & Theater Festival celebrates independent cinema and live performance while fostering meaningful engagement between artists and audiences. Now in its ninth season under founder and director Katie O’Regan, the festival supports diverse voices and provides a platform for independent filmmakers, producers, and performers.

Katie O'Regan
Sacred Noise Society, Inc.
+1 563-419-4490
Director Katie O'Regan The Star City Film and Theater Festival

