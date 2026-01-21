The Star City Film and Theater Festival Opens at The Fleur Cinema in Des Moines Feb 12-14 Featuring Max Allan Collins

Starring Guest of Honor "Max Allan Collins:

20 Films and Live Staged Script readings with Director Katie O'Regan and award winning Filmmaker Crew Entertain for Three Days

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Star City Film & Theater Festival 9th Season to Premiere in Des Moines, Feb. 12–14 at The Fleur Cinema & CaféThe Star City Film & Theater Festival will illuminate Des Moines with three days of independent film, live performances, and community conversations, running from Thursday, February 12, through Saturday, February 14, at The Fleur Cinema & Café. The festival features more than 20 new films, filmmaker talkbacks, live staged script readings, and red-carpet photos, bringing together artists and audiences in an intimate, curated setting.The festival is founded and hosted by Master of Ceremonies Katie O’Regan. It welcomes acclaimed author and filmmaker Max Allan Collins as Guest of Honor, who has a new book hot off the press and a new film screening at the festival.Proceeds of the festival will benefit campers at Lutheran Lakeside Camp in Spirit Lake, Iowa.________________________________________Festival Highlights• Screenings of independent feature films, documentaries, and short film blocks• Filmmaker Q&A sessions following select screenings• Live staged script readings• Valentine’s Day Red Carpet Event• Appearances and special programs featuring Max Allan Collins________________________________________Select Schedule HighlightsThursday, February 124:30 PM – It Isn’t JUST Politics (Documentary, 71 min.)6:30 PM – Short Films Program8:15 PM – The Gray (Short, 32 min.)9:00 PM – Skating on the Razor’s Edge (Feature, 89 min.)Friday, February 133:00 PM – Shorts Program (including web series, music video, and themed selections)5:45 PM – Live Script Read: The Dream Café — written by Katie O’Regan8:00 PM – The Painter (Feature, 110 min.) + Q&A with director Michael G. WhiteSaturday, February 142:45 PM – Song & Dance (Feature, 103 min.)5:00 PM – Valentine’s Day Red Carpet Event6:20 PM – Live Script Read: True Noir with Max Allan Collins7:00 PM – CAP CITY (Feature, 80 min.) — co-written by Max Allan CollinsFollowed by Q&A with Max Allan Collins8:55 PM – Art Is Work (Short, 23 min.) + Q&A with Stacy Barton________________________________________Tickets & InformationFor full details, schedules, and tickets, visit:________________________________________About the Star City Film & Theater FestivalThe Star City Film & Theater Festival is a celebration of independent cinema and live performance, designed to foster meaningful engagement between artists and audiences. It is the 9th season of the Festival, with Katie O’Regan at the helm as founder and Director. Through screenings, discussions, and staged readings, the festival creates a platform for diverse voices and supports independent filmmakers, producers, and actors.Available upon request via www.sacrednoisesociety.org (712) 339-1401

Director Katie O'Regan The Star City Film and Theater Festival

