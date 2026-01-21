NCOPM files Amicus Brief in TAA Case at U.S. Supreme Court

National Conference of Personal Managers

~Personal managers group says case could have nationwide implications for artist representation and regulatory oversight~

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Conference of Personal Managers (NCOPM) has filed an amicus curiae brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in the case Siegel v. Salazar, urging the Court to consider the significant national implications the dispute holds for personal managers and the entertainment industry as a whole.The brief was filed in connection with Supreme Court docket No. 25-798, a case that challenges the constitutionality of the California Talent Agencies Act (TAA) and addresses issues affecting professional personal managers who represent artists, performers, and other creative professionals across the United States.The brief filed by NCOPM is available on the U.S. Supreme Court’s website.NCOPM National President Clinton Ford Billups Jr. said the organization’s participation reflects its long-standing role as an advocate for personal managers and for clarity in the legal framework governing their work.“This case raises issues that go far beyond the individual parties involved,” Billups said. “The outcome has the potential to affect how personal managers operate nationwide and how artists are represented in an increasingly complex and regulated marketplace.”Founded in 1957, NCOPM represents personal managers working across film, television, music, theater, sports, and digital media. The organization frequently engages in policy discussions and legal matters that impact the professional and ethical standards of the management profession.According to Billups, the amicus brief is intended to provide the Court with industry-specific context that may not otherwise be fully presented.“Personal managers play a vital role in guiding creative talent, yet they often operate at the intersection of state regulation, federal law, and union agreements,” Billups said. “NCOPM felt it was important to offer the Court a practical, real-world perspective on how these issues affect working professionals and the artists they serve.”The amicus brief outlines NCOPM’s concerns regarding regulatory consistency, professional licensing, and the broader implications of the case for personal managers nationwide.NCOPM said it will continue to monitor the case and advocate for policies and legal interpretations that support ethical representation, professional standards, and the long-term health of the entertainment industry.ABOUT NCOPMThe National Conference of Personal Managers is the premier national trade association representing entertainment, music, and talent managers. NCOPM has advocated for the professional advancement of personal managers nationwide and their artist clients for more than six decades. The NCOPM “Personal Manager Code of Ethics” and “Personal Management Agreement” have been accepted as established trade customs, practices, and usage in the entertainment industry. More at https://ncopm.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.