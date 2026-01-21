Attorney General Jackley’s Legislative Bills on Election Integrity, Open Meeting Transparency Receive Senate Committee Approval

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley’s legislative bills that would strengthen election integrity and open meeting transparency received unanimous approval Wednesday from the Senate State Affairs Committee.

“This legislation helps protect the integrity of our elections and increases government transparency through open meetings,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to Representative Rebecca Reimer for her help on the election integrity bill, the media and the Advisory Task Force Committee on Open Meetings Laws for this important legislation.”

The bills are:

Senate Bill 17: Prohibit a candidate or political committee from accepting contributions or loans made by a foreign national, to provide a penalty therefor, and to declare an emergency.

Senate Bill 46: Modify the requirements for open meeting agendas and provide a penalty therefor.

Senate Bill 47: Revise the requirements for executive sessions and closed meetings.

Senate Bill 48: Clarify that an official open meeting agenda must be posted online at least seventy-two hours before the scheduled start of the meeting.

All four bills now go to the full Senate for its consideration. Wednesday’s committee action means that all 10 of Attorney General Jackley’s bills have been approved by Senate committees and are either awaiting Senate consideration or have passed the Senate.

