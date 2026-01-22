Everything Entertainment Supports FIFA Events and Large-Scale Activations Across NY and NJ

Soccer fan zone infrastructure in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As FIFA events continue to draw international attention and generate large-scale fan engagement, venues, brands and agencies across New York and New Jersey are preparing for an increase in high-profile activations, hospitality experiences and match-adjacent events. Supporting those moments behind the scenes is Everything Entertainment , a trusted event rental and infrastructure company with more than 35 years of experience executing complex, high-traffic events.Everything Entertainment is now supporting FIFA related events throughout New York and New Jersey, providing professional tenting, rentals and on-site execution services designed for large-scale, high-visibility environments. From stadium perimeters and urban plazas to waterfront locations, hotels and temporary fan zones, the company delivers the infrastructure that can allow FIFA experiences to operate smoothly, safely and efficiently.FIFA events demand temporary structures that perform like permanent spaces. Everything Entertainment offers a wide range of tenting solutions , including frame tents, clear top tents, high peak structures and custom configurations that support hospitality lounges, sponsor activations, media areas and VIP environments. Each structure can be integrated with lighting, branding and climate control to ensure guest comfort regardless of weather conditions or event duration.Beyond tenting, Everything Entertainment provides a comprehensive inventory of event rentals , including tables, chairs, flooring, staging, lighting and power distribution. The company also supports indoor activations with pipe and drape systems, branded backdrops and crowd flow solutions, helping venues and hotels expand their usable footprint during FIFA events.Known for fast turnarounds, scalable inventory and dependable on-site support, Everything Entertainment works alongside venue operations teams, unions, security personnel and city officials to ensure all installations meet safety, permitting and compliance requirements. The company’s execution-focused approach makes it a trusted partner for environments where timing, coordination and reliability are critical.Everything Entertainment is now open to supporting FIFA related events, host venues, hotel activations and partner experiences across New York and New Jersey. The company is actively collaborating with FIFA vendors, experiential agencies, venues, hotels and sponsors seeking a proven event rental and infrastructure partner.For more information or to begin a conversation, visit https://www.everythingentertainment.com/contact or call us at 718-556-3430.

