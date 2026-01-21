Florida’s Historic Coast and Tinsley Advertising Launch New Multimedia Campaign Celebrating World-Class Experiences

Created by Miami-based Tinsley Advertising for Florida's Historic Coast, the Welcome to the New World campaign reflects the rich cultural tapestry and elevated experiences that today’s travelers are seeking.

Welcome to The New World’ is all about optimism and exploration, encouraging travelers to explore beyond the familiar and see the destination through a wider lens.” — Dorn Martell, Chief Creative Officer at Tinsley Advertising

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL , FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches has launched a dynamic new multimedia advertising campaign designed to inspire an upscale, environmentally and culturally conscious traveler seeking depth, discovery, and distinction.Titled “Welcome to The New World™,” the campaign was created by Miami-based Tinsley Advertising and positions Florida’s Historic Coast as a world-class destination that transcends the traditional Florida beach vacation. Anchored by America’s oldest city, the destination blends centuries of history with a vibrant modern energy shaped by live music, arts and culture, acclaimed culinary experiences, and 42 miles of breathtaking Atlantic coastline.While St. Augustine’s historic significance is well known, the campaign invites travelers to discover the full breadth of experiences found throughout the county—from intimate live-music venues and cultural festivals to championship golf at Ponte Vedra Beach, luxury resorts, and unspoiled natural settings. Visitors can explore pristine beaches, estuaries, and preserves, including the Guana Tolomato Matanzas (GTM) National Estuarine Research Reserve and Matanzas Inlet, while enjoying a destination that values sustainability, authenticity, and refinement.“Florida’s Historic Coast is a place where history and innovation coexist beautifully,” said Susan Phillips, President & CEO of St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau. “From our thriving music and arts scene to our globally recognized golf, culinary excellence, and 42 miles of scenic coastline, this campaign reflects the rich cultural tapestry and elevated experiences that today’s travelers are seeking. ‘Welcome to The New World’ is an invitation to experience our destination in a fresh and unexpected way.”“Welcome to The New World’ is all about optimism and exploration,” said Dorn Martell, Chief Creative Officer at Tinsley Advertising. “We wanted to shine a light on experiences that surprise people—from iconic places like Villa Zorayda to the raw natural beauty of the GTM Research Reserve and Matanzas Inlet—encouraging travelers to explore beyond the familiar and see the destination through a wider lens.”The integrated multimedia campaign includes video spots airing on broadcast television, connected TV (CTV), OTT streaming platforms, and YouTube. Out-of-home placements, social media, programmatic display and select magazine advertising will further extend the campaign’s reach across key drive markets throughout the eastern seaboard and targeted metropolitan areas, including New York, Chicago and Dallas.Welcome to the New World campaign videos can be viewed on FloridasHistoricCoast.com:About St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitor & Convention Bureau: The St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches VCB promotes Florida’s Historic Coast, inspiring visitors to discover centuries-old heritage, diverse culture, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic coastline.Visit FloridasHistoricCoast.comAbout Tinsley Advertising: Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Tinsley is a fiercely independent, full-service advertising agency delivering award-winning strategic solutions and integrated campaigns since 1974. Learn more at tinsley.com

Welcome to the New World: The Age of Discovery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.