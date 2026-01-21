Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Responds to President Trump’s Immigration Enforcement Prioritization Remarks

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During his first-year address, President Trump reiterated that immigration enforcement should prioritize violent criminals while acknowledging the essential role of working immigrants across key sectors of the U.S. economy.The remarks reflect an enforcement approach that distinguishes between criminal threats and the workforce that supports critical industries. Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , released the following statement on behalf of the organization:“The President understands that to deliver on his promise of a manufacturing revival our nation must have a steady, trained workforce.He’s a businessman with a long history in the hospitality and real estate development industries, who knows better than most how critical dependable, affordable labor is to our economy. He knows that our agricultural, construction, manufacturing, hospitality and technology sectors rely on it. He’s also the President who can create the legal framework to address these critical workers. Without that, ‘Made in America’ will remain a slogan, not a reality.”Palomarez continued:“Prioritizing enforcement against violent criminals while recognizing the economic role of working immigrants reflects a practical understanding of how our economy actually functions. The question now is whether that recognition will be matched with serious policy solutions that protect our workforce, strengthen our industries, and preserve America’s competitive advantage.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, it focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

