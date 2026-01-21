FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Judge Richard “Ricky” Sandy named Sixth Judicial Circuit administrative judge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Supreme Court of Maryland Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader has named Judge Richard “Ricky” Sandy as circuit administrative judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit (Frederick and Montgomery counties). Judge Sandy has been county administrative judge of the Circuit Court for Frederick County since 2023. The circuit administrative judge designation is effective on March 14, 2026, upon the retirement of Circuit and County Administrative Judge James A. Bonifant, Circuit Court for Montgomery County.

“Judge Sandy’s record of service and leadership in Frederick County will serve him well in his new role as circuit administrative judge. I am confident that he will continue to advance the Judiciary’s mission of providing fair, efficient, and effective justice for all,” said Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, Supreme Court of Maryland. “Judge Bonifant has served as an exceptional jurist and leader for more than 40 years, as an attorney, magistrate, and as a judge, and I congratulate him on his upcoming retirement.”

Judge Sandy has served as judge at the Circuit Court for Frederick County since June 2016, upon his appointment by then-Governor Larry Hogan. He currently serves as vice-chair of the Judicial Council’s Legislative Committee and chair of the Court Process Work Group of the Domestic Law Committee. Prior to his judicial appointment, Judge Sandy served as a family law magistrate at the Circuit Court for Frederick County from 2007 to 2016.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected by Chief Justice Fader as the circuit administrative judge for the Sixth Judicial Circuit,” said Judge Sandy. “I look forward to this opportunity to serve the people of Frederick and Montgomery counties in this capacity and to working with incoming Administrative Judge Karla Smith and my judicial colleagues in Montgomery County.”

