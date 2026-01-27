Nurturing You Women’s Health & Wellness Unveils Updated Website Focused on Menopause and Hormone Care

...We’re making it easier for patients to access the care they deserve, especially when it comes to hormone health, menopause support, and sustainable weight management” — Dr. Leita Harris

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nurturing You Women’s Health & Wellness has launched a newly updated website designed to better support women and men seeking personalized, medically guided care. The refreshed site reflects the practice’s continued focus on gynecology, menopause support, and hormone health, while making it easier for patients to explore services and request appointments.Led by Leita Harris, MD, a board-certified gynecologist with decades of clinical experience, Nurturing You has provided patient-centered care in the Inland Empire since opening in 2015. Dr. Harris has served patients in the region since 1990 and is a certified member of The Menopause Society, with a clinical focus on evidence-based menopause management and hormone-related concerns.“Our mission has always been to help patients feel heard, supported, and empowered,” said Dr. Leita Harris. “This updated website helps patients access reliable information and take the next step toward care that’s individualized, thorough, and focused on long-term wellbeing.”A Modern Online Experience Designed for Today’s Healthcare NeedsThe updated website offers a streamlined, user-friendly experience and improved access to information about the practice’s services, including:-General gynecologic care and well-woman exams-Menopause and perimenopause care-Female and male bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT)-Metabolic health support and medically supervised wellness planning Telemedicine appointmentsPatients experiencing symptoms such as hot flashes, mood changes, fatigue, weight changes, sleep disruption, low libido, and other hormone-related concerns can explore care options and learn more about available treatment approaches.Experience-Driven Care with an Individualized ApproachDr. Harris earned her California Medical License in 1988 and has been board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology since 1992. After more than 25 years practicing within multi-specialty groups, including 15 years providing full-scope OB/GYN care, she identified a growing need for a more personalized and patient-focused model.This commitment to individualized care led to the founding of Nurturing You Women’s Health & Wellness in June 2015. The practice is known for a supportive environment, flexible scheduling, and care plans that may include medical evaluation alongside education and lifestyle guidance.About Nurturing You Women’s Health & WellnessNurturing You Women’s Health & Wellness is a women’s health and wellness practice in Corona, California, providing personalized care in gynecology, menopause support, bioidentical hormone therapy, and telemedicine. Under the leadership of Leita Harris, MD, the practice is committed to compassionate, integrative care that supports patients through every stage of life.To explore the updated website and learn more, visit www.nurturingyou.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.