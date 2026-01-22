EraTree’s institutional OTC desk is expanding to the United States

United States crypto investors have a new source of institutional liquidity when exchanging between fiat and digital assets.

Our expansion into the U.S. is a natural extension of what we built in Canada. The underlying need is the same - dependable fiat-to-crypto liquidity.” — Jonathan Han

WY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EraTree , a Calgary-founded over-the-counter (OTC) trading firm, has expanded its operations into the United States, extending its fiat-to-crypto liquidity services beyond Canada into selected U.S. jurisdictions.Originally established to address liquidity inefficiencies in the Canadian market, EraTree built its foundation around disciplined execution, discretion, and operational reliability.In Canada, EraTree operates within a unified national regulatory framework, supporting liquidity between the Canadian dollar (CAD), stablecoins, and Bitcoin (BTC). This environment enabled the firm to develop a centralized OTC model optimized for consistency, low friction, and nationwide coverage.EraTree’s U.S. expansion reflects a deliberate adaptation of its Canadian operating model - applying the same execution discipline while incorporating jurisdiction-specific compliance requirements, banking relationships, and operational controls. U.S. operations support liquidity between U.S. dollars (USD), USD Coin (USDC), and Bitcoin (BTC), offered exclusively in selected U.S. jurisdictions where EraTree is authorized to operate.Key features of EraTree’s OTC offering include:· Competitive spreads to ensure accurate pricing· Deep bilateral liquidity across fiat and digital assets· Reliable settlement infrastructureThis consistency allows EraTree to support clients with deep liquidity needs while maintaining operational standards appropriate to each market.EraTree is an over-the-counter (OTC) trading firm specializing in fiat-to-crypto liquidity between national currencies, USD Coin (USDC), and Bitcoin (BTC). Founded in Canada and operating across Canada and select U.S. jurisdictions, EraTree focuses on compliance-aware execution, trusted counterparties, and scalable OTC infrastructure.

