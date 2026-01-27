Lap of Love Expands Support Center to Provide 24/7 Compassionate Care for Pet Families

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice and In-Home Euthanasia is proud to announce that its Support Center now provides live, compassionate phone support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Lap of Love continues to set a new standard in end-of-life care, reinforcing its role as a trailblazer in veterinary hospice and pet loss support.Providing around-the-clock support has always been a goal for Lap of Love, and they are proud to lead the way in delivering the highest level of care for pet families. Families who call Lap of Love can now speak directly with a Veterinary Care Coordinator at any hour, ensuring immediate support.“Reaching this milestone is incredibly meaningful for us," said Dr. Mary Gardner, Co-Founder & CEO of Lap of Love. "We know that when families face end-of-life decisions for a beloved pet, they often need support right away. Expanding our Support Center to 24/7 availability ensures they can always reach a compassionate, caring voice, no matter the time or day.”Pet families that need guidance or have questions about next steps can reach the Lap of Love Support Center directly at (855) 933-5683 or visit LapofLove.com.About Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-Home EuthanasiaLap of Love is the most trusted and recommended provider of in-home euthanasia, in-home hospice, telehospice, and pet loss support services across the United States and in Canada. Founded in 2009 by Dr. Mary Gardner and Dr. Dani McVety, Lap of Love is the most preferred network of veterinarians exclusively dedicated to in-home end-of-life veterinary care, with over 400 doctors helping pet families. At Lap of Love, we believe all pets and their families deserve the most compassionate and supportive end-of-life experience. Our team provides quality-of-life assessments, pain and anxiety management, end-of-life consultations, and peaceful euthanasia in the comfort of a pet’s favorite place—home. For more information, visit LapofLove.com.

Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice

