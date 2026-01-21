Justin Frankel Law Office Wins Disability Benefits for Blood Cancer Patient

Justin Frankel Long-term disability lawyer in Carle Place, N

Justin C. Frankel, P.C., represented a client with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia whose long-term disability benefits were limited by Sun Life Insurance Company.

This case reflects exactly who we are as a firm. Our commitment is about standing with our clients when they are at their most vulnerable, making sure their voices are heard...” — Justin C. Frankel

CARLE PLACE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A blood cancer diagnosis can significantly affect an individual’s health and ability to work. In the United States, blood cancers are diagnosed approximately every three minutes, and individuals with serious medical conditions may face challenges when seeking long-term disability benefits.

The Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C. recently represented a client with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) whose long-term disability benefits were initially limited by Sun Life Insurance Company. The insurer classified the client’s cancer-related cognitive impairment under the policy’s “mental nervous” limitation, restricting benefits to a 24-month period.

Reclassification of Disability Claim Related to CLL:

The client, a Senior Director and Head of Buy and Pay Digital Technology for a global biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, was diagnosed with CLL, a blood cancer that originates in the bone marrow. Medical records documented neurocognitive impairments associated with the disease, including difficulties with memory, concentration, and executive functioning.

The client’s position required frequent international travel between the United States and Germany, oversight of complex global initiatives, and sustained high-level cognitive performance. As his condition progressed, he was unable to continue performing the essential duties of his role and submitted a claim for long-term disability benefits under his employer-sponsored policy.

Initial Claim Limitation and Appeal Process:

Sun Life approved the claim but applied the policy’s mental nervous limitation, capping benefits at 24 months. This determination was made despite medical documentation attributing the cognitive impairment to the client’s physical illness.

After several months of unsuccessful attempts to resolve the issue independently, the client retained The Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C. The firm prepared and submitted a comprehensive appeal, which included neuropsychological testing to document cognitive limitations, supporting medical opinions from treating physicians, and a vocational analysis detailing the cognitive demands of the client’s occupation.

Based on the appeal submission, Sun Life reversed its prior determination. The insurer approved the claim under the policy’s physical disability provisions and extended benefits for the full duration available under the policy.

Outcome of the Claim:

As a result of the reversal, the client’s long-term disability benefits were reinstated without the 24-month limitation, providing continued income replacement consistent with the terms of the policy.

According to the firm, the outcome highlights the importance of detailed medical and occupational evidence when physical illnesses result in cognitive impairment that affects work capacity.

About The Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C.:

The Law Office of Justin C. Frankel, P.C. represents individuals nationwide in long-term disability insurance claims, including matters governed by ERISA and private disability insurance policies. The firm focuses on assisting policyholders whose claims have been denied, limited, or terminated, and provides legal representation throughout the claims and appeals process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.