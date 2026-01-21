Empowering Biotech Innovators: BADASS Labs Fuels Scientific Breakthroughs with World-Class Lab Infrastructure

#1 Non-Profit Biotech Incubator

Providing cutting-edge biolab coworking, equipment access, and startup support to bio innovators and early-stage ventures from Alameda to the world.

BADASS Labs empowers innovators to focus on discovery by providing premier lab infrastructure, community support, and the freedom to experiment without boundaries.” — David Kiewlich

ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BADASS Labs, a nonprofit biotech incubator headquartered in Alameda, California, is empowering scientists, entrepreneurs, and life-science startups with unrivaled access to shared and private laboratory facilities, collaborative community resources, and operational support designed to accelerate innovation.Since its founding, BADASS Labs has been dedicated to leveling the playing field for biotech ventures by removing infrastructure barriers, fostering community, and redefining the pathway from early research to real-world impact. Their mission is rooted in helping innovators achieve scientific milestones faster through access to state-of-the-art equipment, flexible workspace, and a culture that celebrates diversity — especially women and underrepresented founders in science.“Science advances fastest when infrastructure and community support are not obstacles,” said BADASS Labs Founder David Kiewlich. “We’re here to make sure ambitious ideas — from climate tech to biomedical breakthroughs — have the space, tools, and support they need to thrive.”Unmatched Resources for Biotech InnovationAt BADASS Labs, members gain 24/7 access to workspace and lab technology without usage caps, allowing experimentation and discovery on their schedules. With fully equipped facilities, cold storage, tissue culture suites, and advanced instrumentation available at both our Atlantic Ave and Harbor Bay locations, startups can focus on research instead of logistics.Beyond physical space, BADASS Labs offers comprehensive operational support including purchasing services , waste management, regulatory guidance, and vendor partnerships, all designed to reduce overhead and streamline early-stage scale-up.And it works. We maintain a 90% success rate (50/55), helping startups move faster, stay compliant, and scale with confidence.Why BADASS Labs MattersIn today’s competitive biotech landscape, early access to equipment and expert infrastructure can make the difference between stagnation and breakthrough. BADASS Labs’ model removes costly barriers to entry and fosters collaboration, helping startups advance research more quickly and cost-effectively.Member Success Stories“BADASS Labs transformed how we operate — having equipment on site and supportive staff has allowed us to accelerate our research without the usual headaches,” said a founder from one resident biotech startup. Another member shared that the space’s collaborative environment and shared tools were critical to moving their work forward efficiently.The BADASS Labs ProcessConsultation & Onboarding: Tailored discussions to match ventures with the facilities and support they need.Lab Access & Customization: Flexible workspace and unlimited equipment use.Collaborative Community: Network building, shared knowledge, and peer support.Ongoing Support: Purchasing services, regulatory guidance, and operational assistance.At BADASS Labs, the focus is not just on providing lab space — it’s on nurturing the next generation of scientific discoveries by equipping innovators with the tools, community, and confidence to push boundaries and bring life-changing solutions to the world.About BADASS LabsBADASS Labs is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) biotech incubator based in Alameda, California, committed to supporting fearless innovators, early-stage biotech startups, and scientific entrepreneurs. By offering world-class shared and private laboratory space, unlimited access to advanced equipment, and comprehensive operational support, BADASS Labs helps turn visionary research into impact-driven solutions.Visit badasslabs.org or call 510-824-4353 to learn how BADASS Labs can support your scientific journey.

