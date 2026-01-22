Chestnut Solutions Institute Sets a New Standard for OCIO Market Clarity

New OCIO Mandate Definition Underpins Newly Released Global OCIO Study. Institute’s Inaugural OCIO Market Leader Award Winners Announced

The Institute’s 2025 OCIO study results set a new standard for data quality and transparency in the OCIO marketplace, setting a rigorous foundation for more informed decision-making.” — Amanda Tepper, Managing Partner

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chestnut Solutions Institute today released a landmark report, Measuring the Global OCIO Marketplace: 2025 Global OCIO Study Findings that sets a new standard for market clarity and underscores the Institute’s mandate to promote transparency and the best operating standards across the solutions industry.The report introduces the industry’s first clear definition of an outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) mandate, establishing a market standard and more consistent foundation for market analysis. This definition:● Was developed by a working group of leading solutions providers the Institute convened in 2025 to develop a transparent, industry-vetted definition that appropriately reflected all client segments with global applicability.● Establishes six positive criteria an engagement must satisfy to qualify as an OCIO mandate, including the requirement that both strategic investment advice and investment management services are provided.● Defines five disqualifying criteria; for example, private wealth engagements in which fiduciary responsibility rests with the financial advisor do not qualify as OCIO.The Institute’s 2025 OCIO report provides the most comprehensive and accurate picture of the global OCIO marketplace to date, delivering critical transparency for both asset owners and providers. All 56 Global OCIO study respondent firms - representing approximately 82% of global OCIO assets under management (AUM) - were required to conform to the Institute’s new OCIO mandate definition. As a result, the report delivers the first detailed global analysis of the OCIO industry based on consistent, transparent standards.Key 2025 OCIO marketplace findings from the report include:● Robust OCIO growth continues globally. The U.S. market - representing 75% of global OCIO AUM - grew by 16% to $2.5 T, while nearly every non-US region experienced double digit growth in 2026.● As investor needs continue expanding in scope and complexity, the Institute expects OCIO market growth to persist. We forecast approximately $2.6 trillion in new OCIO AUM over the next five years, with the market reaching $4.38 trillion in the U.S. and $5.78 trillion globally by 2030.● A new provider type taxonomy, market share and detailed provider lists by AUM across geographic markets and by client segment, such as Corporate Defined Benefit, Nonprofits, Private Wealth, Insurance, etc.● Comprehensive global OCIO market data on asset allocation, mandate sizes, provider capabilities, and fee structures, analyzed across 10 distinct client segments.Institute Announces Inaugural OCIO Market Leader AwardsBuilding on our new OCIO mandate definition and 2025 study findings, the Institute announced the winners of the inaugural Chestnut Solutions Institute OCIO Market Leader Awards. Eligibility was limited to firms that participated in the Institute’s 2025 Global OCIO Study, reflecting their commitment to industry transparency and adherence to the Institute’s new OCIO mandate definition. These awards recognize the leading OCIO providers whose market scale can now be assessed on a consistent and comparable basis for the first time. The full list of inaugural Chestnut OCIO Market Leader Award winners is available here. The awards are presented to the five largest OCIO providers by 2025 AUM across nine categories, including:● United States: OCIO mandates serving U.S.-domiciled clients only.● Key Client Segments: Seven client segments (e.g. Corporate Defined Benefit, Nonprofits) together representing more than 95% of global OCIO AUM.● Global: Reflecting the best available global OCIO AUM data at this stage of market standardization, with continued refinement of mandate definitions and data collection underway to support greater consistency and comparability in future research.“The Institute’s 2025 OCIO study results detailed in our report set a new standard for data quality and transparency in the OCIO marketplace, equipping asset owners, providers, and the broader solutions ecosystem with a rigorous foundation for fairer comparisons and more informed decision-making,” said Amanda Tepper, Managing Partner. “We invite all solutions providers to join the Institute in strengthening standards and elevating the OCIO and solutions marketplace for the benefit of all participants.”“Today marks a significant milestone for the Chestnut Solutions Institute,” said Ravi Venkataraman, Managing Partner. “The launch of our OCIO AUM standards, the release of our comprehensive research, and the presentation of our inaugural OCIO Market Leader Awards reflect the mission that inspired us to establish the Institute three years ago. As investment solutions continue to reshape the asset management industry, we invite the broader solutions ecosystem to join us in elevating standards and shaping the future of the marketplace.”About ChestnutThe Chestnut Solutions Institute is an independent forum for investment solutions providers (OCIOs, asset managers, investment consultants) and their partners, dedicated to advancing the future of the investment solutions industry. Institute membership is at the firm level.Chestnut Advisory Group (“Chestnut”) is a boutique, practitioner-led management consulting firm dedicated to asset managers and investment solutions providers.For more information, please visit www.chestnutadvisory.com Media Inquiries:For additional information regarding this report or to learn more about the Chestnut Solutions Institute, please email info@chestnutadvisory.com or call us at (941) 212-0298.

