Three-day event reveals hidden leverage points with 1,350+ sessions conducted and 8,000+ professionals trained

PARK RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sean Callagy , cofounder of Unblinded , founder of Callagy Law, and cofounder of ACTI, the world's first yes-causing AI agent, will host Marketing & Sales Process Mastery, a three-day live immersion designed to help business leaders identify and repair the systemic leaks constraining their growth. The event runs February 5th to 7th at the Park Ridge Marriott in Park Ridge, New Jersey.Callagy is on the verge of becoming the first blind, self-funded unicorn founder, and his expertise in influence mastery is evidenced through his Unblinded podcast (#1 business, #9 overall on Apple Podcasts), interviewing icons including Tom Brady, Magic Johnson, Mike Tyson, Charlie Sheen, Gary Vaynerchuk, Ralph Macchio, Cassie Kozyrkov, and Sadia Khan.Building Clarity Through ProcessMarketing & Sales Process Mastery introduces participants to the Seven Levers framework, a complete operating system that reveals where money, time and energy leak from business operations. The immersion moves beyond traditional tactics to address the underlying processes that govern relationships, trust, demand and decision-making."Most people don't fail because they lack intelligence or work ethic,"said Sean Callagy. "They fail because they are leaking energy, time and money, and can't see where. This immersion exists to make the invisible visible."The three-day program follows a structured progression: Day 1 focuses on diagnostic frameworks to identify constraint levers, Day 2 builds understanding of how the Seven Levers function as an integrated system, and Day 3 applies the framework to participants' businesses."Unblinded is truly life changing, the formula elevates your money, time, and magic while improving your communication, relationships, and every part of your life," said a past attendee.Who Should AttendThe immersion targets experienced professionals, business owners and leaders who feel capped despite high effort levels. The program is designed for those committed to examining and refining their operational processes.To register and get one of the last 20 seats available or for more information, visit marketingandsalesprocessmastery.com About Sean CallagySean Callagy is the co-founder of Unblinded, founder of Callagy Law, Callagy Recovery, and creator of Marketing & Sales Process Mastery, a framework that reveals where money, time and energy leak in business operations. As the cofounder of ACTI, the world's first yes-causing AI agent, Callagy specializes in influence and process mastery. After progressively losing his sight, Callagy refined an extraordinary ability to perceive how trust forms, how decisions are made and how influence works at scale. Through the Seven Levers framework, Callagy teaches business owners to identify constraint levers and create exponential growth through small upstream adjustments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.