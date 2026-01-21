Scalise on President Trump Delivering on Promises: American People Appreciate

On the damage created by Joe Biden:

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) joined Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), and Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) to tout the first 365 days of President Trump's presidency, highlighting his wins in energy production, peace around the world, lower costs, and economic growth. After four years of Joe Biden’s failures, Leader Scalise emphasized that, together, President Trump and this Republican Congress are getting our country back on track.

“After we celebrated one year, President Trump back in office, it is exciting to say, America is coming back, and you can see the signs all around us. All of the indicators that for four years under Joe Biden, Democrats seem to want to quickly forget. Democrats never talked for a day while for four years, your gas prices soared. Democrats never said a word about it when for four years under Joe Biden, inflation skyrocketed. Democrats never said a word when four years under Joe Biden, you saw interest rates going through the roof, where it finally prevented people from even buying a first-time home.

“...Then, of course, the open border, millions of people coming into our country illegally, including violent criminals. What did Democrats do? They looked the other way, never said a word about it. Laken Riley Act, we had to tell Joe Biden who Laken Riley was because he wanted to ignore the fact that real people were dying here in America because illegals who were coming in that were violent, hardened criminals were harming our citizens, and they did nothing about it.

“Then Donald Trump ran for President. Donald Trump said, 'I will fix these things.' The American people listened. While the Democrats just wake up every day wanting to resist, wanting to block the Trump agenda, and that's all they care about, Donald Trump has been delivering on those promises, and the American people appreciate it.”

On President Trump’s successes thus far:

“Families now today have thousands of dollars more in their pockets because they're paying 50% less for gasoline. That's right. When you go to the pump today, you don't have the sticker shock you did under four years of Joe Biden because you're paying dramatically less. Some people in the twos, three dollars a gallon or less. It's because President Trump opened up American energy. In fact, lease [permits] are up 55%. Joe Biden had shut down American energy production, making us dependent on foreign nations.

“...Iran no longer has the pathway to a nuclear weapon because President Trump is restoring peace around the world. We've worked with President Trump to rebuild a strong military, to stand up to the bad guys. Sadly, there are still bad guys around the world. Go look at China, go look at Russia, go look at Iran. Our friends appreciate that. All of our allies around the world, the President is at Davos right now, making the case for why it's so important for America to finally be back on the world stage, where we can protect our allies.

“If you look at interest rates, finally coming down. We want to keep that progress, by the way. We say let’s keep going, because Biden did so much damage that even though it's down, it's not down to pre-Biden levels, but it's finally heading in the right direction. Inflation, because we've gotten control over spending, inflation is finally coming down again. Investment into America. People actually want to build things and create jobs in America again. $18 trillion of investment has been announced in the last year of plants, big manufacturing facilities coming back to America. That's only the first year of President Trump working with a Republican Congress, delivering for the American people. That's what it looks like.”

On House Republicans lowering government spending:

“We're bringing more bills to continue to get this country back on track. Four more appropriations bills, which will mean all 12. All 12 of the bills fund the government and set new priorities, and oh, by the way, lower spending. You used to wonder under Biden, how much more is government going to spend than they did the year before? This year, we'll actually be spending less than the year before. So controlling spending while getting the country back on track.”

