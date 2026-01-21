OLOID Wins Ping Identity’s 2025 Innovation Partner of the Year Award for Advancing Frontline Healthcare Authentication

OLOID was selected for its ability to translate modern, passwordless authentication into practical, scalable workflows for frontline healthcare organizations. The award was presented during the mainstage session at Ping Identity’s Revenue Kickoff (PingRKO 2026) in Dallas.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OLOID, a leading provider of passwordless authentication for frontline and shared-device environments, announced today that it has been named Ping Identity’s 2025 Innovation Partner of the Year. The award was presented during the mainstage session at Ping Identity’s Revenue Kickoff (PingRKO 2026) in Dallas.The recognition highlights OLOID’s innovation and its collaboration with Ping Identity in addressing one of the most complex identity challenges in healthcare : enabling secure, fast, and compliant access for frontline clinicians using shared devices.OLOID’s integrated deployment with Ping Identity replaces traditional password-based workflows with biometric, badge, and mobile wallet-based authentication, designed specifically for shared clinical workstations, tablets, and WOW carts. Together, the companies delivered a solution that strengthened security while significantly reducing login friction for clinicians in high-pressure healthcare environments.OLOID’s passwordless platform is built to meet the operational and regulatory demands of healthcare IT environments. OLOID supports EPCS-certified authentication workflows and integrates with leading electronic health record (EHR) systems, including Epic. The platform also supports access across virtual and remote application environments such as Citrix, as well as other enterprise desktop and application delivery environments commonly used in hospitals and health systems.“In healthcare settings, passwords have long been a barrier to patient care, security, and efficiency,” said Madhu Madhusudhanan, Co-founder and CTO of OLOID. “Being recognized by Ping Identity as Innovation Partner of the Year is a meaningful validation of our focus on solving real-world frontline challenges. OLOID was designed from the ground up to support shared devices, regulated clinical workflows, and the systems clinicians rely on every day.”Through its partnership with Ping Identity, OLOID extended enterprise-grade identity orchestration and access control into frontline environments that are often underserved by traditional IAM solutions. The joint offering supported rapid user switching, shared-device workflows, and strong authentication without requiring individual device enrollment, making it well-suited for hospitals, clinics, and other regulated healthcare settings.“OLOID demonstrated how identity innovation can move beyond traditional knowledge-worker use cases and deliver measurable impact in frontline healthcare environments,” said Loren Russon, SVP of product management at Ping Identity. “Their solution addressed a persistent customer challenge while advancing both security and user experience.”The Innovation Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner whose integrated solution with Ping Identity solves unique customer challenges while delivering meaningful improvements in security and usability. OLOID was selected for its ability to translate modern, passwordless authentication into practical, scalable workflows for frontline healthcare organizations.About OLOIDOLOID is a passwordless authentication platform purpose-built for frontline and shared-device environments. Trusted by global enterprises across healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and critical infrastructure, OLOID enables fast, secure access using biometrics, badges, and mobile credentials, without passwords. Powered by AI-driven identity intelligence, OLOID integrates with leading identity providers and enterprise systems to deliver frictionless authentication, strong compliance, and real-world operational impact. Learn more at www.oloid.com About Ping IdentityAt Ping, we make it possible to trust every digital moment - moments with customers, employees, partners, and non-human identities. Whether you're securing millions of users, fighting sophisticated fraud, simplifying third-party access, or embracing passwordless experiences and verifiable credentials, establishing trust shouldn't slow you down. Our enterprise-grade identity platform is built for scale, speed, and flexibility—and works seamlessly with your existing tech stack across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem. We help innovators accelerate growth and confidently leverage AI—making life easier for developers, users, IT teams, and partners. With Ping, all your digital experiences start with trust. Learn more at pingidentity.com.

