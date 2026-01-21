Independent AI Research Center Coming to SUNY Binghamton

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the largest academic gift in the history of the State University of New York at Binghamton, establishing the Center for AI Responsibility and Research as the first-ever independent AI research center at any public university in the United States.

The $30 million philanthropic gift from a group of donors led by Tom Secunda — a Binghamton University alumnus and co-founder of Bloomberg LP, who also serves as the independent Chair of the board of the Empire AI consortium — is coupled with a $25 million research capital investment from SUNY. The announcement builds on New York State’s ongoing financial support for SUNY research and the advanced infrastructure required to keep New York competitive in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

This announcement underscores Governor Hochul’s conviction that AI can drive breakthroughs in health, security, and economic opportunity, and that realizing that promise requires safe, transparent, and trustworthy foundations that independent research can provide.

“Artificial intelligence is advancing rapidly, and as the technology increasingly influences everything we do, we need to be just as nimble in making sure AI works for New Yorkers safely and responsibly,” Governor Hochul said. “The Center for AI Responsibility and Research will be an independent arm of research that gives New Yorkers transparency and confidence that AI is being developed and deployed in ways that serve the public good, particularly in public sector applications. This effort reflects New York’s policy leadership and our sustained commitment to investing in SUNY research and innovation. I want to thank Tom Secunda and the Secunda family, as well as the broader group of donors supporting this initiative, for their extraordinary commitment to SUNY Binghamton and their partnership with New York State as we build a national model for responsible AI.”

Bloomberg LP Co-Founder & Empire AI Board Chair Tom Secunda said, “I’m optimistic about what AI will unlock—new scientific discovery, better health outcomes, stronger public services, and productivity gains that expand opportunity, and I want to thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to advancing science for the public good. To capture those benefits at full scale, we also need to build trust the right way: through independent, rigorous research that can test systems, measure performance, and explain how advanced models behave in real-world settings. This new Center will help create the tools, standards, and talent pipeline the country needs so AI is not only powerful, but also secure, transparent, and worthy of public confidence. Paired with Empire AI’s shared computing infrastructure, Binghamton University can help lead a national effort to make sure the next generation of AI advances strengthens communities and expands what’s possible.”

Building on New York State’s leadership in the responsible use of AI through the Empire AI Consortium, the Center for AI Responsibility and Research at Binghamton University will be the nation’s premier academic hub for creating the science and engineering of responsible, repeatable, and transparent artificial intelligence. Its goal is to serve as the nation’s only public academic center for foundational technical research into safety, security, and transparency of artificial intelligence models and systems to help ensure AI serves the public good. Its formation provides more opportunity to pioneer safe, equitable, and accessible AI research and development that benefits every corner of New York, ensuring these powerful tools are secure, fair, and easy to understand. In collaboration with the Empire AI Consortium, it places New York at the forefront of a new technical discipline in the public interest, and will attract AI talent to the state.

Binghamton University is a founding member of the Empire AI Consortium, Governor Hochul’s groundbreaking initiative to provide the state’s leading public and private research universities with access to state-of-the-art AI computing resources. SUNY and Binghamton University will begin an immediate national search for Center leadership and affiliated faculty, building a world-class team to advance the Center’s independent research mission and translate evidence-based findings into real-world practices, and will work to maximize available funding for the Center.

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY is on the move, and thanks to Governor Hochul and our State Legislature and the generosity of Binghamton alumnus and technology leader Tom Secunda, our talented faculty members and students are being equipped with unprecedented research opportunities to move New York forward. This historic investment is part of Governor Hochul’s ongoing commitment to double research at SUNY and ensure we are at the cutting edge of emerging technologies, including AI. There’s truly no better place for research and innovation than right here at SUNY.”

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “Responsible AI is about making technology that we can trust, and our SUNY campuses have the best tools to offer our outstanding faculty and aspiring student researchers. Our deep thanks to Governor Hochul and Tom Secunda for their outstanding commitment to AI research and innovation.”

Binghamton University President Anne D’Alleva said, “The Center for AI Responsibility and Research will bring together innovative research and scholarship, ethical leadership, and public engagement at a moment when all three are urgently needed. I am deeply grateful to Governor Hochul and the State Legislature for their visionary support, and to Tom Secunda for his extraordinary generosity and continued commitment to his alma mater. Together, we are creating a research environment that ensures AI will strengthen communities, build our economy, and earn the public’s trust.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “New York must lead not only in developing artificial intelligence, but in doing it responsibly. This historic investment for SUNY Binghamton puts public values at the center of AI research. It is fantastic when philanthropic efforts ensure that this work happens in the open, at a public university, for the benefit of all New Yorkers. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to public-private partnerships that allow SUNY to lead in innovation.”

State Senator Lea Webb said, “As a member of the Senate Higher Education Committee and Binghamton University Alum, I'm proud to support an initiative that ensures AI is developed equitably, safely, transparently, and in the public interest. This historic investment in the Center for AI Responsibility and Research puts New York at the forefront of responsible artificial intelligence. We are creating opportunities for our students by anchoring this work at SUNY Binghamton and setting a national standard for trustworthy AI.”

Assemblymember Joseph Angelino said, “I am happy to see this amazing gift given to Binghamton University. The state-of-the-art AI center created with these funds will help make New York the leader in the country when it comes to AI. I want to thank the donors; your generosity does not go unnoticed.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “This investment positions Binghamton University and Broome County at the forefront of cutting-edge AI research and innovation. I thank Governor Hochul for recognizing the talent and potential right here in our community. This center will drive research, attract top talent, and create new opportunities for students, businesses, and our workforce.”

Empire AI is enabling more ambitious research agendas and already delivering measurable impact for academic researchers across New York State by expanding access to advanced computers that accelerate discovery across disciplines—from biotechnology and life sciences to advanced manufacturing, and the social sciences. Early projects have helped researchers model complex biological and chemical interactions more quickly, explore new approaches to disease detection and treatment, and improve understanding of how online harms such as hate speech propagate and evolve. The new Center for AI Responsibility and Research at the State University of New York at Binghamton will build on that momentum by adding an independent, public-interest research engine focused on the safety, security, and transparency needed to deploy AI with confidence and in the public interest.

As part of the capital funding commitment, the State University of New York at Binghamton will engage in a rebranding to more fully align to the SUNY name and logo in order to consistently demonstrate and amplify SUNY’s leadership on research and in recognition of the campus’s role in New York State’s public higher education system. SUNY is working with each University Center on their own similar branding process.

About the State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state’s only college of optometry, 12 Educational Opportunity Centers, over 30 ATTAIN digital literacy labs, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.7 million students across its portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.5 billion in fiscal year 2025, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit suny.edu.

About Empire AI

Empire AI is a bold partnership of New York’s leading public and private universities to establish a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence computing center, housed at SUNY’s University at Buffalo. The consortium includes Columbia University, Cornell University, CUNY, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), the University of Rochester, Rochester Institute of Technology, SUNY, and the Flatiron Institute, as well as philanthropic backers including Tom Secunda and the Simons Foundation. Empire AI is pioneering safe, equitable, and accessible AI research and development that benefits every corner of New York.