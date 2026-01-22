Vendasta Raises Over $24,000 for Children’s Hospitals Through Extra Life

Vendasta Extra Life Web Banner Vendasta Extra Life Social Banner Vendasta Extra Life Collage

A 24-hour Game Day unites Vendastians worldwide to support kids and families in their communities

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vendasta closed out the year with something even more important than product milestones: a global team showing up for kids.On November 8–9, Vendastians in Saskatoon, Boca Raton, and Chennai took part in Vendasta’s annual 24-hour Game Day in support of Extra Life, a fundraising movement that unites gamers to support children’s hospitals through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. For 24 hours straight, employees played everything from video games to board games and tabletop RPGs — turning friendly competition into funding for pediatric care, equipment, and family programs at local hospitals.This year’s results were substantial:- Nearly $20,000 CAD raised for Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (Saskatoon)- Nearly $4,100 CAD raised for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital (Florida)- More than ₹62,000 raised for Eden Charitable Trust (Chennai)In total, Vendasta’s year-long giving through Extra Life and community partners topped $24,000 CAD. Vendasta’s Extra Life team also ranked 42nd out of 2,552 teams globally.A STORY OF IMPACT: KHERINGTONFor 13-year-old Kherington, hospital care isn’t a one-time event — it’s a major part of life. She loves Irish dance, rhythmic gymnastics, art, and board games. She also lives with multiple complex, rare medical conditions and has endured more than 2,000 needle pokes over her lifetime.At Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, donor-funded supports help make the hardest moments a little less frightening: Child Life programming that brings normalcy and joy, and tools like VR goggles and a practice MRI experience that help kids feel calmer and more prepared for procedures.For Bill O’Dell, Senior AI Website Specialist at Vendasta and Extra Life team captain, the mission hits close to home. “Children’s hospitals have been there for my family during some of the scariest moments of our lives,” said O’Dell. “When you hear stories like Kherington’s, it reminds you that what we’re doing goes far beyond gaming. Extra Life turns something fun into real support for kids and families when they need it most.”A CULTURE OF GIVING — BEYOND GAME DAYThis spirit of giving extends beyond Game Day. Through Vendasta’s weekly Kudos recognition, Vendastians are celebrated in front of the whole company, and the funds tied to that recognition are donated to local charities rather than issued as personal rewards. In a simple, consistent way, team recognition becomes direct support for the communities Vendastians call home.This spirit of giving doesn’t stop with Extra Life. It’s built into how Vendastians recognize each other every week. Through Vendasta’s weekly Kudos recognition, Vendastians are celebrated in front of the whole company, and the funds tied to that recognition are donated to local charities rather than issued as personal rewards.In a simple, consistent way, team recognition becomes direct support for the communities Vendastians call home.ABOUT VENDASTAVendasta is building the future of work for small businesses, powered by AI. Its platform powers a growing AI Workforce of role-based AI employees that automate high-friction jobs like review management, content creation, lead engagement, and customer support.Unlike traditional software that depends on constant manual effort, Vendasta’s AI employees operate like real team members — responsive, brand-aligned, and continuously learning. Vendasta serves a global network of more than 60,000 channel partners, including agencies, franchises, and software providers, who bring its AI employees to millions of SMBs in local markets.Backed by a full-stack platform, white-glove services, and proprietary AI infrastructure, Vendasta sits at the intersection of AI transformation, local commerce, and distributed work. Headquartered in Saskatoon with offices in Boca Raton and Chennai, Vendasta is scaling a new operating model for small business growth, one AI employee at a time.Learn more at www.vendasta.com

