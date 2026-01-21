HMP Global’s Psych Congress NP Institute 2026 Delivers Practical Psychopharmacology for Today’s Complex Cases

The NP-designed curriculum combines foundational psychopharmacology, Essential Guide frameworks, and real-world cases to support day-to-day clinical decision-making, documentation, and modern psychiatric care delivery.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Psychiatric nurse practitioners are being asked to manage increasingly complex mental health cases while adapting to new care models, higher documentation demands, and a rapidly evolving treatment landscape. HMP Global’s Psych Congress NP Institute 2026, March 19-22 in Nashville, is designed to meet those challenges head-on, delivering foundational psychopharmacology education and practical clinical frameworks that support safer, more confident decision-making in everyday practice.

Developed by the world-renowned experts from Psych Congress, the four-day educational program is built specifically for psychiatric nurse practitioners, PMHNPs, and NP clinicians who manage mental health conditions. The curriculum emphasizes real-world application, condition-specific learning, and modern practice implementation.

“Psychiatric nurse practitioners are expected to make medication decisions in increasingly complex clinical environments,” said Co-Chair Andrew D. Penn, MS, PMHNP. “Psych Congress NP Institute was designed to provide foundational psychopharmacology and practical frameworks that clinicians can apply immediately, helping them practice with greater confidence, consistency, and safety.”

What Is Psych Congress NP Institute 2026?

Psych Congress NP Institute 2026 is an accredited continuing education program created specifically for psychiatric nurse practitioners. The NP-designed curriculum combines foundational psychopharmacology, Essential Guide frameworks, and real-world cases to support day-to-day clinical decision-making, documentation, and modern psychiatric care delivery.

Why This Education Matters Now

Clinical complexity continues to rise as psychiatric NPs manage comorbid conditions, treatment-resistant illness, and patients across the lifespan. At the same time, hybrid and virtual care models, payer scrutiny, and emerging tools such as artificial intelligence are reshaping how psychiatric care is delivered.

“Education has to reflect how psychiatric NPs actually practice today,” said Co-Chair Julie A. Carbray, PhD, PMHNP-BC, PMHCNS-BC, APRN. “The Psych Congress NP Institute focuses on practical psychopharmacology, patient centered evidence-based approaches, and real-world care delivery so clinicians can translate education directly into better patient outcomes.”

What Attendees Will Learn

Attendees will strengthen clinical decision-making across common and complex psychiatric conditions, including:

• Antidepressant selection and optimization for major depressive disorder

• Mood stabilizer strategies for bipolar spectrum disorder, including lithium and newer agents

• Antipsychotic prescribing with attention to efficacy, tolerability, and metabolic risk

• ADHD medication pathways, including stimulant and non-stimulant options

• Rapid-acting antidepressant therapies such as rTMS and ketamine, with a focus on safety and clinical navigation

The program also addresses:

• Dual diagnosis care for substance use disorder and serious mental illness

• Personality disorder assessment, documentation, and referral decision-making

• Pediatric psychiatric emergencies using case-based reasoning

• Psychopharmacology for older adults, including polypharmacy risk reduction

• Women’s mental health across the lifespan, including perinatal and menopausal considerations

Modern Practice Delivery

Attendees will gain practical tools for:

• Telepsychiatry assessments, safety planning, and virtual medication management

• Ethical, practical uses of AI for workflow and documentation support

• Billing, coding, and documentation strategies that reduce denials and protect clinical integrity

Program Scope and Faculty

In addition to Penn and Carbray, expert faculty include psychiatric NP educators and clinicians, with content spanning telepsychiatry, AI, women’s mental health, substance use disorder, metabolic considerations, and documentation best practices. The program also features participation from Psych Redefined faculty, including James Greenblatt, MD and Everest Goldstein, M.ED, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC, IFMCP.

The program will deliver:

• More than 35 expert-led presentations

• 23-plus CE credits

• Participation from more than 1,000 psychiatric nurse practitioners

Event Details

• Event: Psych Congress NP Institute 2026

• Dates and Location: March 19-22, Nashville

• Private Practice Summit Preconference: March 18

• Website

• Registration

