Secretary of State Wes Allen Encourages Alabamians to Serve as Poll Workers for the May 19 Primary Election

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, is encouraging Alabamians to serve as poll workers for the upcoming May 19, 2026 Primary Election.

“Poll workers are essential members of the elections administration team. They work hard from sun up to sun down on Election Day at every polling place across our state,” Allen said. “As Secretary of State, I will always support our hardworking election officials across the state and ensure they have everything they need to administer the safest and most secure elections in the country.”

Secretary Allen also provided counties with the Heroes at the Polls program as a tool aimed to recruit uniquely qualified individuals, Alabama’s veterans, as poll workers.

“Our veterans have defended our constitutional right to vote time and again. This makes them uniquely qualified to safeguard election integrity as voters exercise their constitutional right,” Allen explained. “The integrity, patriotism, and strong work ethic required for military service make our veterans ideal candidates to serve as poll workers.”

Alabama poll workers must be registered voters in the county where they wish to serve as a poll worker. Poll workers are appointed by an appointing board consisting of their county probate judge, sheriff, and circuit clerk. They must also attend training administered by their county probate judge prior to each election.

Qualified individuals can apply to be a poll worker by filling out this form: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/PollWorkerApplication.pdf.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg