THE FC BAYERN MÜNCHEN 125 OPUS - ANNOUNCEMENT

OPUS in collaboration with FC Bayern München announces the release of The FC Bayern München 125 Opus, celebrating 125 years and the club’s legendary history.

The FC Bayern München Opus 125 Edition celebrates 125 years of one of the world’s truly great football clubs. As the most successful club in German football history and one of the most decorated team.” — OPUS

MUNICH, GERMANY, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OPUS, in official license collaboration with FC Bayern München, is proud to announce the release of The FC Bayern München 125 Opus.

The Opus celebrates 125 years of football and showcases the club’s legendary history on a grand scale through its Greatest Moments. FC Bayern München is the most successful club in German football history and one of the most decorated teams globally, with a record 34 national titles, including eleven consecutive championships from 2013 to 2023, and a record 20 national cups, alongside numerous European triumphs.

To add even greater insight into the club and its success over the decades The FC Bayern München 125 Opus also features exclusive interviews with club legends, including, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Sepp Maier, Thomas Müller, Lothar Matthäus, Manuel Neuer, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Philipp Lahm, Stefan Effenberg, Arjen Robben, Klaus Augenthaler, Raimond Aumann, Roy Makaay, Claudio Pizarro, Rafinha und Paulo Sérgio. Combined with rare, digitally enhanced archival photography from every era The FC Bayern München 125 Opus brings to life a story of resilience, courage and success on football’s greatest stage.

From its founding in 1900 by eleven members of the Munich Gymnastics Club to its present-day dominance, the FC Bayern story is one of desire and passion.

After early success, FC Bayern joined the newly founded “Kreisliga” – the first regional Bavarian league in 1910, winning it in its inaugural year.

However, the club would not win it again before the outbreak of the First World War in 1914, which soon brought all footballing activity in Germany to a halt. By 1920, FC Bayern had more than 700 members, making it Munich’s largest football club. The highlight came even before the Second World War: In 1932, FC Bayern celebrated their first German championship.

The 1960s and 70s marked a golden era for the club. Finishing third in their debut Bundesliga season, FC Bayern went on to win the European Cup Winners’ Cup against Glasgow Rangers in 1967. FC Bayern achieved the first league and cup double in Bundesliga history in 1969. And from 1974 to 1976, FC Bayern, led by the world-class trio Maier, Beckenbauer, and Müller, achieved a hat-trick in the European Cup.

Historic milestones such as the move to the Allianz Arena in 2005, the historic 2019/20 sextuple season that culminated in a 1-0 victory in the Champions League final over Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon, and last season’s Bundesliga title win will be presented in ultra-high-definition across the Opus’s large format pages. The Opus also features a specially commissioned “Matchday” Chapter, photographically capturing nearly every aspect of a home game at the Allianz Arena by photographers Christian Kaufmann, Zenon Texeira and Grace Fowler.

Included with this special 125 Edition is an official FC Bayern München shirt that was produced to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the club. To make it even more of a must-have cherished piece of memorabilia the shirt is signed by the players in the current first team.

With its unique bespoke livery The FC Bayern München 125 Opus will be limited to 125 copies worldwide and features a bespoke signature page hand-signed by FC Bayern legends. The Opus measures a giant size 45cm x 45cm. The 850+ pages are printed on luxury 200gsm silk paper and hand-bound in the finest leather by master binders, including authentic lederhosen leather option from Bavaria within the covers with gold foiling throughout.

Housed in a hand-crafted presentation clamshell case, The FC Bayern München 125 Opus weighs over 32kg and costs €12,500.

Reservations are open now at www.thisisopus.com/Bayern

For more information and ordering details email - enquiries@thisisopus.com

