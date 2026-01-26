Glass Imaging Announces Availability of GlassAI™ RAW Video Neural ISP Pipeline on Qualcomm Chipsets

Glass AI Video now on Qualcomm Chipsets

GlassAI Enables Real-Time RAW Video Processing on Snapdragon® 8 Elite (Gen 5) Platforms

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glass Imaging today announced that its GlassAI™ RAW video Neural ISP pipeline is production-ready, enabling real-time processing of RAW video directly on mobile devices. The company previously demonstrated the technology running live on the Snapdragon® 8 Elite (Gen 5) platform at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit.

GlassAI replaces the traditional ISP pipeline with a camera-specific neural RAW-to-RGB video processing system that runs entirely on device. Leveraging Qualcomm’s Hexagon™ Tensor Processor (HTP), GlassAI processes RAW sensor data frame by frame in real time, delivering advanced image quality improvements without reliance on the cloud.

▶️ Side-by-side video: Left: Without GlassAI, Middle: With GlassAI neural processing on a 2× optical zoom system, Right: a 3× optical zoom is included as a reference baseline, yet GlassAI delivers superior detail recovery:

link to video: https://youtu.be/oJDk9s0tyoQ



“Our RAW video Neural ISP is now ready for deployment,” said Tom Bishop, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CTO of Glass Imaging. “At Snapdragon Summit, we demonstrated real-time RAW video capture and processing using a custom-trained neural network tailored to the camera. The output delivers significantly higher detail and consistency than traditional pipelines, without generative artifacts.”

During the demonstration, Glass Imaging showcased side-by-side video comparisons on Qualcomm Reference Device (QRD) hardware, highlighting the advantages of the GlassAI pipeline over conventional mobile ISP approaches. The Snapdragon 8 Elite (Gen 5) platform enables GlassAI to run larger and more sophisticated neural networks than previous generations, making real-time RAW video processing practical on mobile devices.

“Achieving this level of fidelity in real time required a fundamental rethinking of how we manage data flow across the chipset,” said Shivansh Rao, Machine Learning Engineer at Glass Imaging. “By optimizing our models specifically for the Hexagon NPU architecture, we unlocked the throughput required for 4K RAW video processing. This allows us to run complex restoration algorithms instantly, delivering crystal-clear results even at extreme zoom levels—without perceptible latency or excessive battery drain.”

“We approached the neural network design with a hardware-first mindset,” added Laurent Gudemann, Machine Learning Engineer at Glass Imaging. “Instead of relying on generic architectures, we tailored our training methods to align closely with Snapdragon silicon. This allows us to unlock the chip’s full potential and run high-fidelity models that were previously restricted to offline processing.”

“The Snapdragon 8 Elite (Gen 5) platform allows us to run our full RAW video pipeline directly on the device,” said Ziv Attar, Co-Founder and CEO of Glass Imaging. “This marks an important milestone—GlassAI is now ready to power next-generation smartphone cameras with neural RAW video, delivering a step change in clarity, resolution, and consistency.”

▶️ Handheld motion robustness demo (Left: W/O GlassAI, Right: With GlassAI):

Link to video: https://youtu.be/yOje6xs6JUA



GlassAI operates directly on Quad-CFA RAW sensor data, bypassing the standard ISP and avoiding traditional remosaicing workflows. The Neural ISP corrects lens aberrations, sensor crosstalk, noise, and optical artifacts, and outputs a fully finished RGB video stream including noise reduction, sharpening, and image finishing. The result is higher effective resolution, improved zoom performance, and greater temporal consistency across lighting conditions.

Glass Imaging has previously announced a $20M funding round led by Insight Partners, with participation from GV (Google Ventures), Future Ventures, Abstract Ventures, LDV Capital, and GroundUp Ventures.

For more information, visit www.glass-imaging.com

Glass Neural Video ISP showing 4K at 30FPS on Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite. Handheld video showing without GlassAI (Standard ISP) vs with GlassAI.

