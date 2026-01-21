Now Hiring! TBI Announces Senior Data Analytics Specialist Job Opening

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open position.

Senior Data Analytics Specialist Medicaid Fraud Control Division Hybrid – Open Statewide 2 Vacancies

Job Duties: Support the Medicaid Fraud Control Division by working closely with special agents, attorneys, and support staff to detect healthcare fraud and patient abuse. This role leverages data mining, advanced analytics, and reporting to identify suspicious patterns, provide actionable insights, and assist in investigations that protect program integrity and patient safety. Analyze large Medicaid datasets to uncover anomalies, trends, and potential fraud, as well as developing predictive models to identify high‑risk providers. Translate complex analytical findings into clear, actionable intelligence for investigators and attorneys, support case prioritization, and contribute to evidence development. Create reports and dashboards that communicate insights effectively, present data in formats suitable for legal use, and maintain accurate, compliant, and secure data systems and documentation throughout ongoing investigations.

Minimum Qualifications:

a Bachelor’s degree in a quantitative or related discipline AND 2 or more years of relevant professional work experience. OR A Master’s degree in a quantitative or related discipline. Some positions may require a Master’s degree in addition to 2 or more years of relevant professional work experience. OR 6 or more years of relevant professional work experience.

Preferred Qualifications:

Certifications as a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Accredited Healthcare Fraud Investigator (AHFI), or an equivalent credential, combined with prior experience in custom data analysis for investigative work and data mining techniques.

Monthly Salary: $6,544 – $10,363

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on Job Opening 74522. This position will be posted January 21, 2026 – January 27, 2026, for five business days.

