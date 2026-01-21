New Book ‘From Behind the Clipboard’ Offers a Masterclass in Wedding Planning from Industry Insider Shari Zatman

NH, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned event planner and entrepreneur Shari Zatman invites readers on a behind-the-scenes journey through the art and science of wedding planning in her newly released book, "From Behind the Clipboard: Lessons From a Wedding Planner." Packed with insights drawn from over 20 years of professional experience, this engaging and informative guide serves as both a practical handbook and a heartfelt exploration of the emotional intricacies of wedding planning.With its candid perspective, "From Behind the Clipboard" goes far beyond a traditional how-to guide. Zatman combines her expertise with relatable anecdotes to deliver actionable advice on decision-making, stress management, financial considerations, and relationship preservation - all pivotal to crafting a wedding that is both memorable and meaningful. Readers will find themselves equipped to design an unforgettable experience while also navigating the inevitable challenges that come with planning their perfect day."The underlying message of the book is that your wedding can be perfectly imperfect," says Zatman. "I want couples to see this guide as not just a tool but as a way to better understand themselves, communicate effectively, and ultimately create a wedding that reflects who they truly are."Organized as a hybrid of workbook and storytelling, "From Behind the Clipboard" includes practical tools like checklists to break down overwhelming tasks, professional tips to resolve logistical challenges, and expert insights that help couples define what success looks like for their special day. Zatman likens the wedding process to a stage production, where every person - from the bride and groom to the guests - is part of a carefully orchestrated cast.Planning couples, industry professionals, and curious readers will enjoy Zatman’s personable tone and thoughtful guidance, and come away from this practical, entertaining guide with a bolstered sense of confidence about how to create a successful, memorable wedding."From Behind the Clipboard" (ISBN: 9781963844467) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $15.99, and the ebook retails for $3.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request. Learn more at www.perfectlyplannedbyshari.com and the author’s Instagram From the Back Cover:As a wedding planner, the many hats Shari Zatman regularly wears include those of coach, mentor, educator, and crisis manager. She deals with family drama, personality clashes, outlandish requests, and uncontrollable situations with confidence, calmness, and a giant smile. Shari has planned and executed hundreds of weddings and special events for decades and now shares her expertise, pro tips, and nuggets of wisdom to help get over hurdles, find clarity, sanity, enjoyment, and success in the planning. “From Behind the Clipboard” offers an exclusive look into planning a wedding; sharing strategies, insights, and personal stories to help make every couple's day special and memorable. This is a beautifully written guide to embracing the process, discovering the best version of yourself, and understanding that your wedding can be imperfectly perfect.About the Author:Shari Zatman is a wife and mother of twin sons living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She began her professional career as an interior designer, before channeling her passion for design and events into creating her own award-winning wedding and event planning company, Perfectly Planned by Shari. Her other passions include travelling, seeing Broadway musicals, playing pickleball, and spending time with her family, friends and dog, Archie.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.