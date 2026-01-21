São Tomé and Príncipe Issues First Citizenship by Investment Passport as NTL Trust Secures First Client Approvals

São Tomé and Príncipe and NTL Trust reach significant milestones at the beginning of 2026.

SAO TOME, SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- São Tomé and Príncipe has officially issued the first passport under its Citizenship by Investment program, marking a significant operational milestone just months after the program’s launch.Introduced in September 2025, São Tomé and Príncipe’s CBI program has demonstrated execution capacity that exceeds industry norms. In its initial operational phase, more than 25 applications were approved, with processing timelines reaching as fast as four weeks, in line with the government’s stated targets.The issuance of the first passport confirms the program’s ability to move from launch to delivery within a compressed timeframe which is a key benchmark for credibility in the global citizenship by investment industry.Alongside this milestone, NTL Trust has successfully processed its first cohort of São Tomé and Príncipe CBI clients. All applicants in the initial batch have received approval and are currently awaiting passport issuance.NTL Trust was among the first advisory firms to engage on the ground with the São Tomé and Príncipe program, positioning clients early in one of the newest citizenship offerings globally. The firm’s early participation and successful approvals emphasize the value of prompt engagement with emerging, well-structured programs.São Tomé and Príncipe’s CBI program is currently one of the most accessible direct citizenship options worldwide, with a minimum investment threshold of $US 90,000, attracting strong early interest from global applicants.The issuance of the first passport, combined with early advisor-led approvals, confirms that São Tomé and Príncipe’s Citizenship by Investment program is operational, responsive, and delivering on its commitments.

