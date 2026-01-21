State Auditor James Brown Joins Fellow Statewide Officials at January Land Board Meeting in Approving Over $545,000 in New Revenue for Montana Schools

January 20, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Auditor James Brown joined his State Land Board colleagues to review and approve multiple projects benefiting the state’s trust beneficiaries and public education institutions. The January Land Board meeting highlighted key initiatives generating an estimated $545,000 in revenues for the people of Montana. “Today, I and my fellow Land Board members were able to start this new year on a high note by allocating $545,000 towards our state trust funds and Montana schools,” Brown said. “We are well on our way to having another profitable and successful year of fulfilling our constitutional duties and providing funding that makes a difference for Montana schools.” They approved the following revenue-generating actions:



-Timber Sales (estimated): $383,043

-Commercial Leases: $145,600

-Easements: $16,149 The Board’s actions are estimated to generate $545,000 in revenue, directly benefiting Montana’s state trust funds and educational initiatives. The Montana Land Board consists of the top five statewide elected officials. The board manages millions of acres of state trust lands, ensuring both financial returns for trust beneficiaries and responsible land stewardship for future generations. For more information about the Land Board, visit our website at csimt.gov/land-board. ### 840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

