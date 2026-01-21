Attorney General Brenna Bird Joins Coalition Defending Religious Liberty Against California Discrimination

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced today she joined a coalition of 20 states to defend churches and other religious institutions from California’s anti-religious targeting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the COVID pandemic, California enacted emergency powers banning churchgoers from gathering for religious services while at the same time exempting specific groups such as professional athletes and restaurants from the same restrictions. California also imposed mask mandates on churches while allowing professional football players to play a contact sport unmasked. The anti-Church fines reached millions of dollars.

“The First Amendment guarantees our right to the free exercise of religion,” said Attorney General Bird. “California’s use of emergency powers to blatantly discriminate against churches undermines the very principles our country was founded upon. We will not stand by and allow states like California to violate the fundamental liberties of Americans.”

Iowa joined the West Virginia-led brief along with Alabama, Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.

Read the full brief here.

