Contact: Anya Kardos, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: January 21, 2026 State Department of Transportation Completes $11 Million Rehabilitation Project on Court Street in Binghamton New Retaining Wall and Roadway Upgrades Strengthen Safety and Protect Key Broome County Corridor New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the completion of nearly $11 million in improvements to Court Street (U.S. Route 11), a vital travel corridor on Binghamton's East Side. Completed under two projects, 2.4 miles of roads between Chapman Street and the city line were restored, and 2,000 feet of retaining wall were replaced, significantly enhancing safety, accessibility and long-term reliability for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. "Binghamton is a gateway to the Southern Tier, and Court Street is a key corridor that people count on every day to get to work, school and downtown businesses, including city, state and county offices and event spaces," Commissioner Dominguez said. "Together, these projects have strengthened local connections while supporting commerce and reinforcing NYSDOT's commitment to safe, resilient infrastructure in communities across the Southern Tier." Court Street plays a critical role in Binghamton's transportation network, serving as a key connector between downtown Binghamton, the City's east side and the Town of Kirkwood, as well as a secondary route for Interstates 81 and 86 during emergencies—used for detours in case of crashes or roadway hazards on other nearby highways. Work began in the spring of 2024 on the $3.9 million project to rehabilitate distressed pavement on Court Street. Crews milled and replaced two inches of roadway with new asphalt and installed fresh epoxy striping, enhancing visibility and safety for all roadway users. Sidewalk curb ramps within the project limits were also upgraded to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, significantly enhancing accessibility along the corridor. A second phase of work began in January 2025 on a $6.8 million project to replace the original retaining wall, which dated back to 1975. A new wall was essential to maintain stability along the slope and protect the roadway and adjacent sidewalk. Crews installed new steel piles anchored with concrete and added precast concrete panels to secure the embankment, ensuring long-term structural stability. State Senator Lea Webb said," Court Street is a lifeline for Binghamton's East Side. This $11 million rehabilitation project delivers real improvements that people will see and feel every day. We are making this corridor safer and better prepared for the future by restoring the roadway, upgrading ADA-accessible sidewalks, and replacing a decades-old retaining wall along the Susquehanna River. These investments reflect a strong commitment to maintaining critical infrastructure and ensuring our transportation network works for everyone." Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo said, "After two years of work, I'm glad that to see these major improvements to Court Street finally completed. As vital travel connector between Downtown Binghamton, the East Side, and neighboring Kirkwood, improvements to Court Street's roadway, curbs, and retaining walls will improve safety for travelers and help keep the corridor in use for years to come. Thank you to NYSDOT and everyone involved in making this happen." Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, "Projects like this strengthen our transportation network, improve safety, and support commuters, businesses, and long-term vitality. Thank you to Governor Hochul and Commissioner Dominguez for continuing to make critical investments in Broome County's infrastructure."