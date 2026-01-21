Only Tires Set to Launch a Smarter Way to Buy and Install Tires

OnlyTires launches in March 2026, offering aftermarket tire buyers a new way to regain control of the tire buying process for all vehicles.

Wisconsin-based retailer launching online tire buying solution intended to give control back to American drivers

WRIGHTSTOWN, WI, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Only Tires will launch a new fitment-driven tire buying experience that simplifies how drivers shop for and install tires for cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Founded in 2026, Only Tires is the newest brand within Enthusiast Enterprises, built to simplify online tire shopping. Free from the constraints of physical store locations, Only Tires enables drivers to find tires that fit their vehicle, complete their purchase online, and select a local installer at checkout to install their tires on their schedule.

Buying tires online has long been a frustrating experience, defined by confusing specifications, unexpected costs, and uncertainty about fitment. Only Tires is built to remove that friction. By matching every recommendation to a driver’s exact year, make, and model, the Only Tires website simplifies decision-making and presents a clear Good, Better, and Best set of options that fit both the vehicle and the driver’s needs.

The full Only Tires website will launch in March 2026, bringing one of the largest tire selections into a single, fully online buying experience. Drivers can explore in-depth tire guides, comparison blogs, and other informational content to make an informed decision before selecting a local installer, all in one place. This means that there is no hauling tires to a shop, no surprise fees, and no friction in the buying process. Just a direct path from purchase to pavement.

Ahead of its official website launch, Only Tires is running an exclusive giveaway. Readers can visit the site now for the chance to win a free set of tires. Entry is simple for all who wish to enter the giveaway: entrants can submit their name, email, and vehicle information, and if chosen the Only Tires team will curate the best options to fit the winner’s ride.

Note: This giveaway is only available prior to the March 2026 launch date.

All interested customers are also encouraged to follow Only Tires on social media to keep up with automotive trends, new products, industry information, and more. Keep up with Only Tires on Facebook and Instagram.



#

About Only Tires

Only Tires is a tire-focused destination built by industry experts to simplify how drivers choose and install tires. Established in 2026 by parent company Enthusiast Enterprises, Only Tires combines deep fitment expertise, one of the world's largest tire selections, and a nationwide installation network into a single, guided tire buying experience. From everyday drivers to dedicated enthusiasts, Only Tires helps customers choose the right tires and get them installed with confidence.

