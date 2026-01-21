Government Information Bureau committed to maintaining good communication with the media

MACAU, January 21 - The Government Information Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) will, as always, support and assist the development of the local media sector. The Bureau is committed to maintaining good communication with the media, strengthening coordination between Government departments and the press, actively providing news information, and offering greater assistance for reporting and news coverage.

Acting Director of the Government Information Bureau, Mr Wong Lok I, made the remarks at a tea reception that gathered together representatives from local media and news organisations stationed in Macao. The aim was to enhance mutual communication and exchanges during the new year.

Approximately 80 people attended the reception held this afternoon. They included: heads and representatives of Macao media organisations; representatives of journalist associations; heads and representatives of Chinese mainland media stationed in Macao; foreign media correspondents; and press coordinators from the offices of Government principal officials.

In his address, Mr Wong said 2025 had been a fulfilling year for Macao society and media organisations. The eighth Legislative Assembly Election had been staged smoothly; the National Games, co-hosted for the first time by Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao for its 15th edition, had been a complete success. In addition, the series of activities commemorating the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, had been successfully organised.

Also, the Government effectively responded to Super Typhoon Ragasa, safeguarding the lives and property of residents. None of this would have been possible without the cooperation and support of the media.

Mr Wong also expressed his gratitude to the media for continued attention to, and follow-up on, the MSAR Government’s work, as well as for the timely and widespread dissemination of information, which helped promote the continuous optimisation of governance tasks.

The year 2026 marks the beginning of the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan and the Third Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the MSAR, as well as the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Mr Wong noted.

The MSAR will also host the 13th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting in June, he stated. Mr Wong expressed his hope that – as the various tasks of the Government are carried out in an orderly manner – the media will continue to assist the Government in extensive publicity of its work, as well as in gathering public opinion, and building consensus in society.