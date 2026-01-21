Portfolio.YVR Launches Issue 10, Marking First Monthly Edition and a New Era for BC-Based Entrepreneurial Storytelling

PORTFOLIO.YVR ISSUE 10 2026 COVER Helen Siwak, Publisher & EIC

Issue 10 launches Portfolio.YVR’s monthly era, spotlighting BC entrepreneurs through advertising-free storytelling for a global business audience.

Moving to a monthly schedule allows us to support founders more intentionally. We remain advertising free... continue to lead with storytelling that builds credibility, trust, and long-term relevance.” — Helen Siwak, EIC & Publisher

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine, an advertising-free digital publication and one of the titles published by EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc., announces the release of Issue 10. This milestone edition marks both the publication’s first issue of 2026 and its official transition to a monthly publishing schedule. Entering its fourth year, Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine continues to spotlight British Columbia–based entrepreneurs and businesses through a narrative-driven editorial model created for an international audience seeking depth, credibility, and real-world insight.Since its launch, Portfolio.YVR has carved out a distinct position within business media by prioritizing long-form storytelling over transactional promotion. Issue 10 reinforces this mandate, featuring ten founders whose journeys reflect the diversity, creativity, and operational intelligence shaping British Columbia’s evolving business ecosystem.The entrepreneurs featured in Issue 10 include Brittney Ashley of Creative Dynamics Virtual Services, whose work supports founders through systems, operations, and strategic clarity; Ryan Anthony of Outcomes. Not Ideas., recognized for translating vision into execution through performance-driven strategy; and Adam Cheung of Bespoke Made Suits, who continues to modernize bespoke tailoring through precision craftsmanship and relationship-based business building.Creative leadership is further represented by Evgeny Demin of Demin Photography and Sameer Rodriguez of Available Light Photography, each bringing a people-first approach to visual storytelling rooted in trust, presence, and technical mastery. Fashion and design take centre stage with Eduardo Ramos, Creative Director and Founder of Eduardo Ramos Fashion Studio, whose work positions Canadian fashion within an international creative dialogue defined by narrative, structure, and intention.Issue 10 also highlights Emma Hull of Life Untethered Coaching, whose work explores wellness through self-discovery and personal agency, and Ally R. Potel of Flyberry Events, a strategic producer known for bridging creative vision with large-scale execution. Technology and innovation are represented by Sean Jordan of StrataPress, a platform reshaping strata management through transparency, digital ownership, and regulatory awareness. Heritage retail and global menswear culture are explored through Angelo Agalou, the new Global Brand Ambassador for The Sartorial Shop, whose role reflects the brand’s continued evolution through international perspective and modern brand stewardship.The launch of Issue 10 coincides with Portfolio.YVR’s shift to a monthly format, reflecting steady growth in readership and contributor demand over the past three years.“Over the first three years of publishing, Portfolio.YVR has grown alongside the entrepreneurs we feature,” says Helen Siwak , Editor-in-Chief and Publisher. “As we enter our fourth year, moving to a monthly schedule allows us to support founders more intentionally. We remain advertising free, and we continue to lead with storytelling that builds credibility, trust, and long-term relevance.”As part of this evolution, Portfolio.YVR has expanded its editorial offerings to better serve founders at different stages of growth. For past placements experiencing milestones such as product launches, expansions, partnerships, or strategic shifts, the publication now offers QuickTakes, a four-page editorial format designed to support timely announcements while maintaining narrative continuity. For early-stage founders seeking exposure, validation, connection, and partnership opportunities, the SnapShot offers a two-page introduction tailored to new ventures entering the market.Portfolio.YVR reaches an audience of more than 70,000 business professionals across British Columbia and Canada, with growing international readership drawn to the province’s reputation for innovation, sustainability, and creative leadership. Each issue is supported by a comprehensive post-publishing strategy that includes curated newsletters, social media distribution, replica site placements, digital repurposing, and paid international press releases, ensuring that every story remains visible and relevant well beyond its publication date.By remaining intentionally advertising free, Portfolio.YVR preserves editorial integrity while offering founders a meaningful platform to share their journey in their own voice. Rather than positioning success as a fixed destination, the publication emphasizes progress, adaptability, and personal agency, themes that resonate across industries and borders.Issue 10 of Portfolio.YVR is now live here:About Portfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs MagazinePortfolio.YVR Business & Entrepreneurs Magazine is an advertising-free flippable digital publication and partner publication to Folio.YVR Luxury Lifestyle Magazine published by EcoLuxLuv Communications & Marketing Inc. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, the magazine publishes monthly and focuses on long-form storytelling that explores the journeys behind business ownership, connecting founders with a professionally engaged audience across Canada and internationally.Website: portfolioyvr.com

