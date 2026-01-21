F&G Citizens Shooting Range Advisory Committee to meet Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. MST in Boise and virtually

The Idaho Fish and Game Citizens Shooting Range Advisory Committee will hold its first meeting on Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. MST at Fish and Game's headquarters building at 600 S. Walnut Street in Boise. The meeting will be streamed live via Zoom. However, members of the public in attendance or online can observe the meeting, there will be no opportunities for public comment or interaction with the committee during the meeting. Agenda items include: Introduce new committee members

Discuss available funding for upcoming grant cycle

Begin review of grant applicants

Determine eligibility and prioritize projects

Determine what, if any, additional information will be needed for applicants Meeting ID: 922 0794 4972

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD). Upcoming Meeting Schedule Thursday, Feb. 5

Thursday, Feb. 12

Thursday, Feb. 29 (TBA)

