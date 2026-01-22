World Economic Forum Docuseries Highlights Fetcherr’s Advancements in Enterprise AI

CBS segment features Fetcherr’s Large Market Model and its impact on real-time enterprise forecasting and pricing

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fetcherr, a pioneer in generative AI for strategic decision-making, was featured in World Economic Forum related coverage this January, highlighting the company’s role in advancing enterprise AI. During the segment, Fetcherr showcased how its proprietary Large Market Model (LMM) is reshaping enterprise decision-making and revenue management by delivering measurable performance gains and redefining how AI operates in dynamic, complex markets.The docuseries featured insights from Roy Cohen, Co-founder and CEO of Fetcherr, and Dr. Uri Yerushalmi, Co-founder and Chief AI Officer, who discussed how Fetcherr’s approach differs fundamentally from traditional LLMs - addressing the critical gaps where standard language models fall short in business environments, and why global enterprises are adopting Fetcherr’s technology at scale.“Enterprises today don’t just need better analytics, they need systems that can anticipate what’s coming next and act on it,” said Roy Cohen, Co-founder and CEO of Fetcherr. “Our Large Market Model was built to understand real-world market complexity and simulate future scenarios, augmenting the capabilities of analyst teams and giving them the next-generation tools required to continuously optimize decisions in real time.”During the segment, Cohen introduced Fetcherr’s Large Market Model, a generative AI designed to understand complex market dynamics, anticipate shifts in demand, and optimize business decisions. Unlike conventional pricing engines or models trained solely on historical data, the LMM learns from large-scale market simulations and continuously adapts to changing conditions, enabling forecasting precision and allowing enterprises to reliably anticipate what is likely to happen next in the market.Fetcherr’s technology is already deployed across leading Fortune 500 enterprises. Delta Airlines has identified Fetcherr as a strategic partner in its move toward real-time offer management, describing Fetcherr’s AI as a “super analyst” operating continuously to simulate market conditions and recommend optimal price points. Early results demonstrated strong revenue performance. Azul Airlines has seen a similar impact, with Fetcherr’s AI now powering pricing across approximately 70% of its network, delivering measurable uplift and significantly improving business performance.Dr. Yerushalmi also explained how Fetcherr’s LMM continuously evolves by analyzing market signals, external events, competitor behavior, and complex network interactions. This approach lays the groundwork for a new generation of enterprise AI, enabling organizations to move beyond reactive decision-making toward proactive, high-scale systems.“Fetcherr’s AI has moved beyond interpreting market signals to actively shaping decisions in real time,” said Dr. Uri Yerushalmi, Co-founder and Chief AI Officer of Fetcherr. “This marks a broader transformation in how enterprises approach strategy, shifting from manual, reactive processes to systems that continuously forecast market movements, simulate future outcomes, and recommend optimized actions with speed and confidence.”For more information, please visit www.fetcherr.io About FetcherrFounded in 2019, Fetcherr developed a foundational AI model built to support enterprise-scale decision-making in complex and dynamic markets. Using their Large Market Model (LMM), Fetcherr provides real-time market forecasting and optimization across core commercial workflows, including pricing, inventory and strategic planning. The LMM simulates market behavior at scale, enabling organizations to adjust and act in real time based on forward-looking market signals. By partnering with leading global enterprises, Fetcherr’s technology has demonstrated measurable revenue uplift and modernized traditional decision-making processes, supporting stronger and more sustainable performance. To learn more, visit www.fetcherr.io

