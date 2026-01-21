Workable Launches 'Next at Work,' a Podcast on the Future of Work, AI, and Leadership

Next at Work host Brendan Jeannetti speaks with Jamie Graceffa, VP and Global Head of Learning, Development, and Culture at Quanterix, during a podcast recording.

Real conversations with AI, HR, and TA leaders on what’s working, what isn’t, and what’s next for the future of work.

AI and other emerging disruptors are changing work fast. We want honest conversations about what that really means for people inside organizations.” — Brendan Jeannetti, Host of Next at Work

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Workable announced the launch of Next at Work , a new podcast exploring how leaders are navigating the evolving realities of work, leadership, hiring, and artificial intelligence.Designed for executives, HR leaders, talent acquisition professionals, AI practitioners—and anyone working in the corporate world who wants a clearer, more honest view of how work is changing—Next at Work features candid conversations with the people shaping how organizations operate today and how they’re preparing for what’s next.Rather than focusing on surface-level trends or polished talking points, the podcast forgoes corporate fluff in favor of real experiences, practical decision-making, and the lessons leaders are learning as work continues to change—without pretending that the people inside organizations aren’t human.The podcast is hosted by Brendan Jeannetti , who brings a background in both media and business to the role. Prior to joining Workable, Jeannetti created and hosted the chart-topping podcast Music You’re Missing and was previously on air at iHeartRadio and Beasley Media Group. His experience conducting thoughtful, engaging interviews across industries helps position Next at Work as just as entertaining as it is informative.“In so many conversations about the future of work, the nuance gets lost,” said Jeannetti. “Leaders are dealing with real trade-offs around AI, hiring, culture, and growth, but those realities don’t always show up in public conversations. Next at Work is about giving leaders a space to speak openly about what they’re learning, what they’re questioning, and what’s actually happening inside their organizations.”The first three episodes feature senior leaders from across HR, AI, and talent acquisition:- Jamie Graceffa, Vice President of Talent Development and Employee Experience at Quanterix, on building sustainable workplace cultures and why kindness may be an underrated leadership advantage- Michael Brown, Managing Partner for AI at Bond Global, on the realities of AI adoption and how leaders should think about measuring return on investment- Gabi Zanengo, Senior Manager of Talent Acquisition, on how strategic hiring decisions can directly impact revenue and business growthFuture episodes will continue to feature executives and practitioners sharing candid perspectives on leadership, AI adoption, hiring strategy, workplace culture, and organizational change.Next at Work is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube, with video clips and highlights distributed across LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Shorts. Listeners are encouraged to follow the show to stay up to date on new episodes and conversations.Executives, HR leaders, talent acquisition professionals, and thought leaders interested in participating in future episodes or exploring collaboration opportunities are encouraged to get in touch.

