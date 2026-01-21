David Adam Kurz Launches Forged Into Man, a New Platform Challenging Men to Rise Through Discipline, Faith, and Purpose

Forged into Man by David Adam Kurz Podcast

A new leadership platform challenging men to rise through discipline, faith, and purpose.

This platform isn’t about hype or motivation. It’s about standards, discipline, and becoming the man you’re meant to be.” — David Adam Kurz

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, business strategist, and media creator David Adam Kurz has officially launched Forged Into Man , a new purpose-driven platform designed to challenge men to rise through discipline, responsibility, faith, and intentional leadership.More than a podcast, Forged Into Man is a modern leadership initiative built on the belief that men are shaped through adversity—not comfort—and refined through structure, accountability, and consistent action. The platform launched in early 2026 and represents a pivotal evolution in Kurz’s work, moving beyond traditional business coaching into legacy-focused personal development.Learn more about Forged Into Man at:Built on the Process of BecomingForged Into Man explores the internal challenges men face—identity, discipline, resilience, fatherhood, faith, and responsibility—and reframes them as the forge through which character is built. Each episode delivers grounded, direct conversations rooted in real-world experience rather than surface-level motivation.Drawing from decades of leadership across business and personal development, Kurz challenges listeners to adopt higher standards, embrace accountability, and commit to long-term growth.“This isn’t about hype or quick motivation,” Kurz says. “It’s about structure. Men don’t rise to comfort—they rise to standards.”From Business Success to Purpose-Driven ImpactDavid Adam Kurz is widely known for building and advising high-performing organizations across real estate, title insurance, consulting, and media through Kurz Organization LLC. Over the course of his career, Kurz has been involved in more than a billion dollars in real estate transactions and has mentored thousands of professionals nationwide.However, Forged Into Man represents a more personal chapter.After years of coaching high achievers, Kurz identified a recurring pattern: success without fulfillment, ambition without alignment, and leadership without identity. Forged Into Man was created to address that gap by focusing on the internal foundation required for sustainable leadership and personal clarity.Multi-Platform Launch Expands the MessageThe Forged Into Man platform is available across multiple media channels, allowing audiences to engage in both audio and long-form video formats:🎧 Spotify (Podcast):In addition to spoken content, the platform includes original written material and creative projects inspired by themes of perseverance, faith, adversity, and transformation.Early audience feedback describes the platform as “raw,” “grounded,” and “deeply needed,” highlighting its balance of strength, vulnerability, and clarity without compromising conviction.Redefining Masculinity with ResponsibilityAs conversations around masculinity continue to evolve, Forged Into Man positions itself as a counterbalance—calling men to ownership rather than retreat, leadership rather than silence, and responsibility rather than excuses.The platform emphasizes consistency over perfection and growth over comfort.“Every man is fighting something,” Kurz says. “The question isn’t whether you’re flawed. The question is whether you’re willing to be forged.”About David Adam KurzDavid Adam Kurz is an entrepreneur, speaker, and strategist with over two decades of leadership experience across business, real estate, and media. He is the founder of Kurz Organization LLC and the creator of Forged Into Man. His work centers on discipline, execution, personal responsibility, and long-term legacy.To learn more about David Adam Kurz, visit:

Forged into Man Intro

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.