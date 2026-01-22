GLOBAL BUSINESS IMMIGRATION LAW PARTNER TO BE INTERVIEWED IN DAVOS DURING WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ANNUAL MEETING

Erickson Immigration Group Partner Hiba Anver to Discuss Role of Immigration in Global Economy

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erickson Immigration Group , a leading global business immigration law firm, is pleased to announce that Hiba Mona Anver, Partner (Washington, DC), will be featured in The Davos Interviews during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos is the foremost creative force for engaging the world’s top political and business leaders in a collaborative forum to shape global, regional, and industry agendas at the beginning of each year. The Davos Interviews bring together business leaders from around the world during the World Economic Forum to help provide insight and opportunities, addressing some of the most significant global challenges of our times.Anver will be featured in a live-from-Davos interview to address the role of immigration as a solution to these challenges, drawing on her experience and expertise as a strategist and thought leader in global business immigration and talent mobility, for a world that is increasingly competitive and seeking top talent for innovation and economic growth.“Global immigration has always been the foundation and catalyst for economic growth and innovation,” said Hiba Anver , EIG Partner. “I’m honored and excited to be able to highlight how immigration and economic strength are so intertwined as part of the global WEF conversation and with the leaders who shape the future of the global economy.”Hiba Anver’s presence in Davos underscores Erickson Immigration Group’s role as a trusted adviser on issues at the intersection of law, policy, and global business.About Hiba AnverHiba Anver leads an international team and advises corporate clients across various industries on complex immigration matters, including sponsorship, restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, and compliance. She also teaches immigration law at the George Washington University School of Law in Washington, DC. Widely respected within the field, Hiba was named one of the top immigration attorneys for start-ups by Business Insider and is frequently called upon to provide commentary to media outlets, including Bloomberg News, Business Insider, CNBC, the Financial Times, PBS, Politico Pro, and The Wall Street Journal.About Erickson Immigration GroupErickson Immigration Group is a leading corporate immigration law firm, providing comprehensive business immigration, global migration, and compliance solutions that enable companies to hire the best and brightest talent worldwide. Founded in 1987 and immigration practice started in 1998, EIG has over 25 years of experience delivering its signature ‘Perfect Plus’ service — dedicated legal teams offering remarkable results, clear communication, innovative technology systems, and the highest level of information and data security. EIG partners with clients to “get to yes.”For more information about Hiba Anver’s participation in Davos or to arrange an interview, please contact Carly Schacknies at cschacknies@eiglaw.com.Media ContactCarly Schacknies, cschacknies@eiglaw.com, 703-678-4916.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.