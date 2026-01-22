Katie Mednick to Speak at TEDxDuluth 2026 on ‘The Shove Move’ and Values-Based Progress

From startup founder to successful exit: Katie Mednick shares the counterintuitive moves that got her there.

The ‘Shove Move’ is a reminder: what looks like a setback can be the move that creates forward motion, if your values, not fear, hold the controls.” — Katie Mednick, Tech Start-up and Successful Exit Entrepreneur

DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katie (Inouye) Mednick , tech entrepreneur, CEO founder, and Railway Age Women in Rail Honoree, will take the TEDxDuluth stage on February 6, 2026, to deliver her talk "The Shove Move: How Values - Not Appearances - Define Progress."Katie built her company - Spark TS - from the ground up into a leading rail technology company serving railroad clients across North America. Last year, Spark TS was acquired by global software vendor railcube, marking a successful exit for the founder who spent years in building trust for America's 200-year-old railroad industry.Mednick’s TEDxDuluth talk draws on this journey, reframing thinking about failure, risk, and leadership. The core idea - what she calls "the shove move" challenges audiences to reconsider what real personal and professional progress looks like."What if what looks like a step backward is actually the move that propels us forward?" Mednick asks. "In the railroad industry, I experienced firsthand that real authority comes from values, not appearances. The long game of trust is the only track worth laying."Mednick's talk arrives at a moment when so many of us are questioning traditional markers of success. Her message speaks directly to entrepreneurs, leaders, and anyone navigating change: progress isn't always linear, and the moves that feel like setbacks often generate the most momentum.What Is "The Shove Move"?In railroad terminology, a shove move is when a train pushes cars from behind rather than pulling them from the front. It looks backward. It feels counterintuitive. But it can be how the train moves forward. Katie Mednick applies this metaphor to leadership and personal growth. Sometimes building credibility means stepping back. Sometimes earning trust requires letting others lead. And sometimes the path forward starts by pushing from behind."We don't think ourselves into new ways of living," Mednick says, quoting theologian Richard Rohr. "We live ourselves into new ways of thinking. That's what the shove move taught me: action changes perspective, not the other way around."About TEDxDuluthTEDxDuluth is an independently organized TED event bringing over 20 speakers to the Harborside Ballroom at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) on February 6, 2026. The event's theme, "Ignite Your Personal Growth," invites attendees to explore ideas that spark transformation in their professional and personal lives.Katie Mednick will speak during Session 4: Sparks of Success at 3:40 p.m., joining a lineup of speakers addressing topics from ethical business practices to workplace loyalty.Tickets include access to all sessions, a networking luncheon, TEDxDuluth merchandise, and invitations to after-party events - immediately after Katie’s talk - at Canal Park venues. VIP tickets offer front-row seating, exclusive speaker Q&A sessions, and additional perks.About Katie MednickKatie (Inouye) Mednick is a tech entrepreneur, CEO founder, speaker, and visionary leader. She founded Spark TS, a rail technology company whose products, including the flagship safety and compliance platform Rail Tasker™ - served railroad clients throughout North America. The company was acquired by railcube in 2025.Railway Age magazine recognized Katie as a Women in Rail Honoree for her leadership, innovation, and community impact. She brings a practical, values-driven approach to entrepreneurship and leadership, shaped by years of building technology for America's 200-year-old railroad industry.Event DetailsEvent: TEDxDuluth 2026 "Ignite Your Personal Growth"Date: Friday, February 6, 2026Location: Harborside Ballroom, Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC), Duluth, MNKatie Mednick's Talk: 3:40 p.m. - Session 4: Sparks of SuccessTalk Title: "The Shove Move: How Values - Not Appearances - Define Progress"Tickets and Information: tedxduluth.comSpeaker Page: tedxduluth.com/katie-mednickFor press interviews and speaking inquiries with Katie Mednick, please contact the media contact listed below.About TEDx: TEDx events are independently organized TED events. TED is a nonprofit organization dedicated to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers. TEDx events bring the TED format to local communities worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.