Miami Barber Institute Announces Appointment of Sergio Wong as Campus Director

Miami Barber Institute announces the appointment of Sergio Wong as Campus Director Sergio Wong, Campus Director of Miami Barber Institute.

With the appointment of Sergio Wong, the institute reinforces its commitment to academic excellence, structured leadership, and student-focused service.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Barber Institute, an accredited barber school serving the Greater Miami area, continues to strengthen its leadership team as the institution expands its programs, enhances student services, and deepens its community involvement. Known for its state-approved Barber and Restricted Barber programs, bilingual instruction, hybrid learning options, and strong record of graduate success, Miami Barber Institute has earned a reputation for preparing students for licensure and long term careers in the barbering profession.

As part of its ongoing development, Miami Barber Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of Sergio Wong as Campus Director. Mr. Wong brings more than twenty years of experience in higher education, including extensive work across admissions, financial aid, academic operations, and student support. His leadership is defined by mentorship, operational discipline, and a collaborative approach that strengthens communication and performance across departments.

“Sergio brings the kind of leadership that aligns with our mission and the community we serve,” said Luis Castillo, President and Co Owner of Miami Barber Institute. “He understands the importance of structure, professionalism, and student support in career and technical education. His experience and values make him an excellent addition to our institution as we continue growing and creating new opportunities for our students.”

In his new role, Mr. Wong will oversee the daily operations that support Miami Barber Institute’s academic delivery and student services. His responsibilities include coordinating faculty, implementing academic processes, reinforcing student support systems, and ensuring that students move confidently and consistently from enrollment to licensure. His experience supports the institute’s continued commitment to academic quality, structure, and a student-centered learning environment.

Reflecting on his appointment, Mr. Wong shared his appreciation for the institute’s purpose and culture. “What I found most compelling about Miami Barber Institute is its mission and the sincerity behind it,” he said. “This is a school that understands the impact of skilled trades education and the responsibility that comes with it. I am proud to join a team so committed to helping students build strong, meaningful careers, and I look forward to contributing to the continued growth of the institute.”

Miami Barber Institute continues to welcome a wide range of students, including working adults seeking a new professional path, first generation college students, recent high school graduates, and Veterans using educational benefits. Students may complete either the Barber or Restricted Barber program fully in person or through a flexible hybrid format that blends online coursework with hands on practical training. The institute provides bilingual instruction, financial aid available for those who qualify, Saturday class options, fully equipped barber labs, and a professional barber toolkit included at enrollment.

Mr. Castillo noted that the appointment comes at an important time for the school’s development. “As Miami Barber Institute continues to expand, strong leadership is essential to ensure our students and faculty receive the support they need,” he said. “Sergio’s guidance will help us continue building an institution rooted in opportunity, professionalism, and long term community impact.”

Miami Barber Institute remains committed to combining technical mastery with professionalism, customer service, and entrepreneurship. Through free haircut events, local partnerships, and ongoing community engagement, the institute continues to serve the Greater Miami area while preparing graduates to succeed in the region’s thriving barbering industry.

About Miami Barber Institute

Miami Barber Institute is an accredited barber school located in Miami, Florida. Since 2019, the institution has offered bilingual and hybrid program options that prepare students for licensure under the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, specifically the Barbers’ Board. With more than six hundred graduates, MBI is recognized for its commitment to educational excellence, community engagement, and accessible training supported through Financial Aid and Veterans’ educational programs.

For more information about enrollment, financial aid, or upcoming class start dates, please visit www.miamibarberinstitute.edu or call 786 604 0800.

