DOJ Office of Consumer Protection prevented Montanans from losing $1.67 million in 2025

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen is reminding Montanans to stay vigilant and on the lookout for bad actors trying take advantage of them as the Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection (OCP) fielded 599 scam complaints, 1,395 complaints about businesses, and saved Montanans from losing $1.67 million in 2025.

Last year, OCP prevented Montanans from losing $750,278 to scammers and recovered $923,337 for customers who filed complaints about businesses. Additionally, a total potential loss of $2.1 million was reported to OCP by Montanans who knew they were being targeted by a scammer but did not pay them.

“The Office of Consumer Protection works hard to educate and protect against scammers attempting to take money from the pockets of Montanans,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “It’s more important than ever that you stay skeptical. As technology continues to evolve, scammers are finding new ways to deceive you and convince you to send them money. If you believe you may have fallen victim to a scam or fraudulent business, please contact our office immediately. We are here to help.”

Montanans should keep these tips in mind to protect themselves from scammers:

Don’t give out personal information to someone soliciting it from you over the phone or the internet. Banks will never and government agencies will never call and ask for your personal information.

Never wire or give money to someone you don’t know. Don’t send gift cards, prepaid debit cards, or cryptocurrency to someone you do not know. Even if you think it’s someone you know, follow up to make sure before you wire any money.

Use common sense and do your due diligence: ask around, talk to others, and call OCP if you have any doubts or questions.

Be skeptical, resist high-pressure tactics, take your time. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!