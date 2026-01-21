Dyad Announces Strategic Partnership with IPFS and AndDone to Embed Premium Finance and Digital Payments in ALIS DX

This partnership reflects our dedication to innovation and customer-focused solutions helping agencies and MGAs operate more efficiently while delivering exceptional service to their clients.”” — Jeff Wargin, Chief Product Officer, Dyad

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dyad, a software provider powering modern insurance distribution, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Imperial PFS (IPFS) and AndDone to embed premium finance and digital payment capabilities directly into Dyad’s ALIS platform.This collaboration will deliver a seamless quote-to-bind payment workflow for MGAs, wholesalers, and program administrators, which will simplify operational processes and improve the user experience. The new partnership will include an enhanced integration between ALIS DX and IPFS for premium financing, while adding a new digital payment processing integration with AndDone.“Dyad is committed to providing our users with tools that streamline operations and improve efficiency,” said Jeff Wargin, Chief Product Officer. “By partnering with IPFS and AndDone, we’ll enable MGAs, wholesalers, and program administrators to quote, finance, and accept payments directly within ALIS. This integration reflects our dedication to innovation and customer-focused solutions helping agencies and MGAs operate more efficiently while delivering exceptional service to their clients.”Users of ALIS DX will gain a seamless workflow that will enable them to complete the entire quote-to-bind journey directly within ALIS, eliminating the need to switch between systems. This streamlined experience is expected to increase operational efficiency by reducing administrative effort, accelerating processing times, and supporting healthier cash flow through embedded finance options that enable faster, more predictable transactions.From Dyad’s standpoint, the integration will strengthen the overall platform value and customer retention by delivering financial solutions directly within the user’s existing workflow. It will also create clear competitive differentiation in the insurance technology market by positioning Dyad as a more comprehensive, end-to-end solution.This partnership marks the first phase of a broader collaboration aimed at creating a connected, end-to-end insurance finance and payment experience. Future phases will expand these capabilities to further enhance efficiency for agencies across the ecosystem.About DyadDyad delivers software and services that simplify insurance processing and distribution. Dyad has redefined insurance technology by continuously improving our solutions, ensuring our customers can focus on growing and evolving their business, delivering superior customer service, and developing valuable insight into their business. Learn more at www.dyadtech.com About IPFSIPFS delivers in-workflow premium finance solutions that support agents, agencies, and MGAs with fast, flexible financing solutions. IPFS is committed to improving operational efficiency, cash flow management, and client experiences across the insurance industry. Learn more at www.ipfs.com About AndDoneAndDone powers digital payments and embedded checkout functionality, enabling efficient, secure, and modernized payment experiences. The platform simplifies transactions and supports seamless workflows for insurance agencies and MGAs. Learn more at www.anddone.com

