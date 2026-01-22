FIRST United States Governor’s Cup — An Inaugural National Robotics Tournament Featuring All 50 States

First US Governors Cup Logo

The FIRST United States Governors Cup, a national competition that will unite the top high school robotics teams from all 50 states in a dynamic tournament.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington D.C. to welcome the “FIRST United States Governor’s Cup” — An Inaugural National Robotics Tournament Featuring All 50 StatesExperiential Robotics today announced the launch of the FIRST United States Governors Cup, a groundbreaking national competition that will unite the top high school robotics teams from all 50 states in a dynamic, March Madness–style tournament. The inaugural event will take place February 20-21, 2026 in Washington, D.C.“The United States Governors Cup reflects the critical role states play in preparing the next generation for a rapidly changing economy,” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Chairman of the National Governors Association. “By bringing together students from all 50 states in a hands-on, competitive environment, we’re reinforcing the idea that innovation, workforce readiness, and opportunity are built from the ground up. Governors across the country are committed to empowering students with the skills they need not just for today’s jobs, but for the jobs of the future.”Developed by Experiential Robotics, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to bringing robotics kits to every classroom in America, the FIRST United States Governors Cup is a bold step toward reimagining education through experiential learning, innovation, and state-led leadership. This first-of-its-kind event highlights a growing national movement to link STEM education with real-world problem-solving and workforce development.“STEM education has been one of my top priorities here in Virginia, because we understand that our future workforce needs great skills in robotics, engineering and AI to win in the global marketplace. One of the best ways to build these skills is through hands-on programs like Experiential Robotics and FIRST” said Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, “The FIRST Governors Cup is an amazing opportunity for states to come together, share what we’ve learned, and move our institutions forward.”High school students from across the nation will compete using the FIRSTTech Challenge robotics platform in a thrilling, bracket-style tournament. Each team will represent their home state in the competition, symbolizing the vital role of state leadership in advancing innovation and education at the local level."The future of education is about igniting imaginations and equipping young minds with the tools to dream big and build bigger. As AI steps into the creative arena, the process is evolving into a beautiful symphony where humans and machines jam together: AI handles the heavy lifting on patterns and possibilities, but it's our human spark—the intuition, the emotion, the wild leaps of inspiration—that conducts the whole thing. And to prepare our kids for this collaborative future, nothing beats hands-on experiences like Experiential and FIRST robotics—they're the ultimate playgrounds where students tinker, team up, and transform ideas into reality, ready to co-create the art of tomorrow,” said seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist, philanthropist, and tech entrepreneur, Will.I.AM. “This model of investing in homegrown talent through education, inspiration, and real opportunities is proving what's possible, and it's one that every governor across the United States needs to follow to build a brighter, more innovative future for all our youth."The Governors Cup will showcase a new vision of student achievement—one measured not through standardized tests, but through design thinking, technological innovation, and teamwork. The competition’s challenges are built around real-world applications, inspiring students to apply STEM skills to address the workforce and societal challenges of the future.An advisory committee—to be announced in the coming weeks—will bring together leaders from education, industry, culture, government, and innovation to guide the event and ensure its long-term impact.The Cup itself stands as a symbol of a new era in American education—one that celebrates creativity, a spirit of competition, and an invitation to build America’s Future.

