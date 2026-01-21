Commercium Financial Announces Correspondent Banking Relationship with Heritage Bank

Commercium Financial

Milestone relationship supporting Commercium’s operational readiness as it builds a Wyoming-governed digital bank.

This relationship represents a meaningful step forward for Commercium” — Lou Terhar, Chairman of the Board of Commercium Financial

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercium Financial today announced it has entered a correspondent banking relationship with Heritage Bank , headquartered in Burlington, KY, marking an important operational milestone as Commercium advances the build-out of its Wyoming Special Purpose Depository Institution.Under the relationship, Heritage Bank will provide correspondent banking services to support Commercium’s operational infrastructure. The arrangement reflects a shared commitment to prudent banking practices, strong governance, and institutional collaboration.Commercium is governed by Wyoming and led by a board with deep ties to the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region. Heritage Bank similarly maintains strong regional roots, with its board and leadership based entirely in the local market.“This relationship represents a meaningful step forward for Commercium,” said Lou Terhar, Chairman of the Board of Commercium Financial. “Partnering with a well-respected community bank like Heritage Bank reinforces our focus on building a durable, responsibly governed institution with capabilities to serve customers in all 50 states.”Heritage Bank brings decades of experience serving individuals and businesses throughout Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.“We value relationships that emphasize sound banking fundamentals and local stewardship,” said David Wallace, Chairman and CEO of Heritage Bank. “We are pleased to partner with Commercium as it advances toward its next phase.”Commercium emphasized that the correspondent banking relationship reflects operational readiness and governance alignment and does not represent a change in ownership or control for either institution.Additional details regarding Commercium’s progress will be shared as appropriate.About Commercium FinancialCommercium Financial is a Wyoming-governed financial institution that has been granted a Wyoming Special Purpose Depository Institution (SPDI) charter. Headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Commercium operates as a 100 percent reserve digital bank focused on digital asset banking, built on a well-governed banking platform supported by experienced leadership and established institutional relationships, including strong ties to the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region.Website: https://www.commercium.com About Heritage Bank of Northern KentuckyHeritage Bank is Northern Kentucky’s homegrown bank, greater Cincinnati’s leading community bank, the 7th largest bank in greater Cincinnati, and the number one Kentucky-based SBA lender. The bank specializes in small business banking and excels in providing an unmatched consumer banking experience. More than 8 out of 10 retail customers would recommend Heritage Bank to a friend or family member. Business customers are more than five times more likely to recommend Heritage Bank.In addition to a full range of retail and business products and services, the bank prioritizes the people and technology essential to a convenient, reliable and responsive 21st century community banking experience. Heritage Bank is locally owned and intends to remain independent.Website: https://www.ourheritage.bank/ Media Contact:David A. CainCommercium Financial Inc.david.cain@commercium.com

