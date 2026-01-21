Influential Women Profiles Stephanie Leveling: Trailblazer in Landscape, Snow Management & Client Relations

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry Leader, Brand Ambassador, and Mentor Championing Skilled Trades, Women in the Trades, and Community ImpactSt. Louis, Missouri – Stephanie Leveling, a well-respected leader in the landscape and snow management industries, is making waves as a Brand Ambassador and Client Relations Specialist at The Integra Group. With over 30 years of experience, she has built a stellar reputation for her expertise in landscape management, snow and ice control, and client relations. Beyond her professional achievements, Stephanie is also the co-host of “Coffee On The PEAK,” a morning show that celebrates uplifting stories and shares valuable insights from the green and snow industries.Stephanie holds a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness with a Horticultural Sequence from Illinois State University. Throughout her career, she has ascended through the ranks from Account Manager to Division Manager, overseeing multimillion-dollar portfolios and consistently driving growth. Her extensive experience has made her an influential voice in the landscape industry, particularly for women seeking to break barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields.As a dedicated advocate for women in the trades, Stephanie actively participates in both the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) Workforce Council and the Illinois Landscape Contractors Association Women’s Networking Group. She believes that empowering women is crucial for the growth and diversity of the industry. Her mantra for young women entering the field is simple: “Trust your instincts—there’s nothing to lose unless you don’t try.”In addition to her professional commitments, Stephanie is passionate about mentoring and community service. She volunteers with Moms on a Mission, an organization dedicated to supporting homeless families in the St. Louis Metro East region. Her commitment to giving back is a testament to her core values of family, teamwork, and passion.Whether she is running a successful turf and landscape business with her husband, cheering on her son at football games, or staying loyal to her beloved Packers, Stephanie embodies the spirit of commitment and heart in all aspects of her life.Stephanie Leveling is not just a leader in her industry; she is a beacon of inspiration for aspiring professionals, particularly women looking to carve their paths in the trades. Her dedication to uplifting others and fostering talent ensures that the future of the landscape industry is bright and inclusive.Learn More about Stephanie Leveling:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Stephanie-Leveling Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.