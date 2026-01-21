Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $279 Million to Ensure Pennsylvanians Have Safe, Reliable Transportation and Clean Drinking Water

Today’s awards through the Commonwealth Financing Authority will help fund 768 infrastructure projects statewide — improving the quality of life for Pennsylvanians and further strengthening our communities.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) approved 768 new projects totaling $279,359,304 in grants.

Today’s CFA project approvals build upon the Shapiro Administration’s ongoing commitment to revitalize and strengthen communities, improve infrastructure, and position Pennsylvania as an economic development leader.

“The Shapiro Administration is focused on delivering real results for the people of Pennsylvania, and these significant investments are creating safe, healthy, and vibrant communities across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary Siger. “From transportation improvements in our communities to rehabbing our water supply and sewer systems, these projects will help grow our economy and provide a better quality of life for all Pennsylvanians.”

A full list of the following approvals is available online.

Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) – $169,335,476

MTF provides grants to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to the residents of the Commonwealth. Funds can be used for the development, rehabilitation, and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development. The CFA approved 323 MTF projects totaling $169,335,476 million in grants.

Some of the approved MTF projects include:

$1,250,000 to the Borough of St. Lawrence, Berks County, to install sidewalks along St. Lawrence Avenue and North Prospect Street in St. Lawrence Borough.

$440,829 to the City of Harrisburg, Dauphin County, to construct a protected bike lane on Herr Street in Harrisburg.

$1,400,000 to the Erie-Western PA Port Authority, Erie County, for pedestrian and bicycle connectivity improvements along the waterfront in Erie City.

$350,000 to Milford Borough, Pike County, to install sidewalks and crosswalks around Ann Street Park in Milford Borough.

$500,000 to Austin Borough, Potter County, to replace the Garretson

Street Bridge and the Horn Hollow Road Bridge located in Austin Borough.

$1,250,000 to Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County, to complete streetscape and walkway improvements in Hempfield Township.

PA Small Water and Sewer Program – $110,023,828

The PA Small Water and Sewer program provides funding to assist with the construction, improvement, expansion, or rehabilitation/repair of a water supply system, sanitary sewer system, storm sewer system, or flood control projects. The CFA approved 445 projects totaling $110,023,828.

Some of the approved PA Small Water and Sewer projects include:

$483,225 to the City of Duquesne, Allegheny County, for lead/copper waterline replacement in the City of Duquesne.

$400,000 to Camp Hill Borough, Cumberland County, for Harvard Avenue drainage improvements.

$398,352 to Newton Township, Lackawanna County, for the Newton Township stormwater improvement project.

$349,962 to Borough of Smethport Authority, McKean County, for the Northwest Corner waterline replacement project.

$100,000 to Sharon City, Mercer County, for the Sharon Catch Basin rehabilitation project.

$278,024 to North Penn Water Authority, Montgomery County, for the Forest Avenue water main replacement.

The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency of DCED to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages. The CFA holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.

