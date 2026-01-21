Toledo Firm Prevents Layoffs by Fixing Systems: Saving Jobs and Profit Margins

"Your team isn't building value. They're translating between systems, reconciling discrepancies, working around broken handoffs. That's not work. That's waste."

MMWB Inc. helps CEOs protect their teams and recover margins by eliminating operational waste that drains productivity and morale.

When we eliminate the friction, teams stop compensating for broken systems and start delivering results. Morale improves. Performance recovers. And suddenly, layoffs aren't necessary.” — Ben Klaiber

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most companies in financial trouble look first to layoffs, Toledo-based MMWB Inc. is proving there's a better way: fix the broken systems draining productivity and frustrating teams, then see if layoffs are necessary. Usually they aren't."Employees spend 25% of their time fighting bad software, translating between disconnected systems, and working around broken handoffs," says Ben Klaiber, Founder and Principal Workflow & Experience Architect at MMWB Inc. "Your team isn't building value. They're compensating for infrastructure failures. That kills morale and performance."THE TRIPLE WIN: JOBS, PROFIT, AND MORALEWith 20 years helping organizations from start-ups to Fortune 500 divisions, MMWB Inc. has built its practice on a contrarian principle: operational chaos isn't a people problem. It's a systems problem requiring diagnosis."One client spent 5 minutes per invoice reformatting data between their CRM and billing system," Klaiber explains. "That's one full-time employee doing nothing but data translation—tens of thousands in annual salary spent on waste. We eliminated it in three weeks."The result? Immediate cost recovery without layoffs, teams focused on work instead of workarounds.MMWB Inc.'s approach identifies waste points in the first week, often recovering full-time-equivalent capacity within 30 days working with existing teams. When barriers disappear, frustrated teams start excelling. The relief is visible."When we eliminate the friction, teams stop compensating for broken systems and start excelling," says Klaiber. "They're finally doing the work they were hired to do. Morale improves. Performance recovers. And suddenly, layoffs aren't necessary."THE LIMITED-CLIENT MODELUnlike consulting firms that maximize billable hours across dozens of engagements, MMWB Inc. works with a limited number of clients per quarter."We don't audit and leave," Klaiber says. "We work alongside your existing teams, staying embedded until workflows are fixed and people can perform without workarounds. Teams tell us it's the first time someone actually solved their problems instead of adding more oversight or restrictions."By fixing broken handoffs between systems—from sales to fulfillment, support to billing, marketing to product—MMWB Inc. helps clients regain lost capacity, eliminating the financial pressure that triggered layoff discussions."Have we mapped where time is lost? Where frustration lives?" Klaiber asks. "Most companies cut headcount before answering these questions. We help them fix systems, protect jobs, and recover margins, all at once."ABOUT MMWB INC.MMWB Inc. is a Toledo, Ohio-based operational consultancy specializing in workflow architecture, system integration, and friction diagnosis. The firm takes a limited number of clients per quarter, staying embedded until systems work and teams perform without workarounds. MMWB Inc. is accepting engagements for Q2-Q4 2026. Ben Klaiber is also the author of " Making Things Better : Timeless Lessons From Steve Jobs on Fixing What's Broken" (Framewise Press, 2025). For more information, visit www.mmwbinc.com

