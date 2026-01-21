Submit Release
Attorney General Jones Moves to Defend Virginia’s In-State Tuition Law

Richmond, VA –  Today, Attorney General Jay Jones filed a motion to withdraw his predecessor’s consent to entry of a Consent Judgment in The United States of America v. The Commonwealth of Virginia, which was filed in the final moments of his expiring administration, and only a day after the Department of Justice complaint was filedThe previously filed consent decree sought to invalidate Virginia’s in-state tuition lawThis action follows the Attorney General’s day one commitment to protect Virginians from federal overreach by the Trump Administration and to safeguard Virginia’s students. 

 

“On day one, I promised Virginians I would fight back against the Trump Administration’s attacks on our Commonwealth, our institutions of higher education, and most importantly – our students,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “Virginians deserve leaders who will put them the first, and that’s exactly what my office will continue to do.”  

