Vest Residential Appoints Tasha Kline as President of Property Management

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vest Residential is proud to announce the appointment of Tasha Kline as President of Property Management , marking a major strategic investment in the company’s next phase of national growth and operational excellence.Kline joins Vest Residential as a nationally recognized real estate and operations executive with nearly two decades of experience overseeing high-performance portfolios of more than 35,000 residential units. Her background spans institutional multifamily, build-for-rent development, owned-asset strategy, and luxury residential advisory, providing a comprehensive perspective on modern property management leadership.During her nearly 18-year tenure at Greystar, Kline led large, multi-market teams across institutional multifamily portfolios and played a key role in national build-for-rent expansion initiatives. She partnered closely with investors, operators, and development leaders to execute complex long-term growth strategies. She is widely recognized for stabilizing operations, improving financial transparency, and building scalable systems that enhance net operating income, resident experience, and long-term asset value.“Tasha brings the operational rigor, strategic clarity, and leadership depth that align directly with Vest Residential’s long-term vision,” said Bob Moore, founder and CEO of Vest Residential. “Her ability to build structure, elevate teams, and deliver measurable performance makes her a significant addition to our organization.”As President of Property Management, Kline will oversee Vest Residential’s national operations, portfolio performance, and team development. Her leadership approach emphasizes service, alignment, data-driven decision-making, and the development of empowered teams united by a shared vision.Based in Atlanta, Kline will play a central role in expanding Vest Residential’s operational infrastructure while continuing to elevate standards across its growing portfolio. She is regarded as both a strategic thought partner and hands-on operator with a proven ability to assess current-state operations and lead organizations through sustained, meaningful growth.The appointment underscores Vest Residential’s commitment to disciplined expansion, institutional-grade execution, and building best-in-class property management platforms across the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and beyond.

